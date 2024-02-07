Rick Grimes will soon return to TV screens, long after he blew up a bridge to save his community and got swept away on a helicopter. AMC’s The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live will premiere on February 25 to reunite Michonne with her long-lost husband, who isn’t even aware that his youngest son, RJ, exists. That should be an interesting bit of news to deliver.

Before that happens, Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira sat down with The Daily Beast, and of course they couldn’t reveal too much, so Lincoln cracked a joke about bingewatching Bridgerton to gear up for the husband-wife reunion:

How did they approach tapping into that romance? “We watched a lot of Bridgerton,” Lincoln joked. “This has been a long time coming, this story. I love this character, and this is a love story. The original episode had very much the DNA in it that’s in this,” he added, connecting Rick’s search for his family at the start of The Walking Dead with his journey back to Michonne in this series. “We wanted to make it a bit operatic, and shade in what the grown ups in the universe have been doing while we’ve been scrambling around in the dirt”

That’s exactly what this universe needs: Rick Grimes “jizzing in blankets.” (That quote from John Oliver will never die.)

Meanwhile, my boo, Daryl Dixon, is still hanging out in France, but at least platonic soulmate Carol has joined him, so they can fight the undead together once more. It’s a good time to be ridiculously devoted to The Walking Dead.

