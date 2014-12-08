A Petition To Bring Back A Beloved ‘The Walking Dead’ Character Has Over 33,000 Signatures

If you haven’t watched the mid-season finale of The Walking Dead‘s fifth season, then you should probably know that this is a spoiler. I’ll get it out of the way first: Beth doesn’t make it.
There’s been mixed reactions to her character’s death by way of headshot, some ecstatic that we won’t have to deal with her anymore, while others, are a bit more upset. Take this change.org petition for instance, which was started on December 1st, and already has 33,180 supporters. It urges you to register and sign because, “There was so much more to be done with her character and they chose to kill her in a disgusting, unsatisfying death that caused more anger and disappointment than shock and mourning.”
There have been plenty of shocking deaths in The Walking Dead, and I agree that the demise of Beth was not as shocking as it was jarring, only because it came so suddenly and unexpectedly (as apposed to Hershel who had a sword to his head). But, and I say with all due respect to those that loved Beth, she just wasn’t that interesting. Her character ran her course organically, and wasn’t vital to the narrative of the show anymore — why waste time? She started as a weak-willed, vulnerable young woman, and she ended as a scissor-stabbing, semi-badass with a mission. Beth fulfilled her destiny, and now she’s gone. Done and done.
Amanda T., who bravely started this petition to bring Beth back, is not just interested in narrative strength, though. Here’s the full description and mission statement that Amanda wrote when she started the movement:
Beth Greene (played by Emily Kinney) was killed off in the mid-season finale in season 5 of The Walking Dead. Her death was far too soon and the writers threw away the potential of a perfectly good character. Her story wasn’t over. Emily Kinney and her character don’t deserve this. There was so much more to be done with her character and they chose to kill her in a disgusting, unsatifying death that caused more anger and dissapointment than shock and mourning. Beth was a symbol of hope that a lot of women could relate to and see themselves in (especially self-harmers who saw her as someone who overcame their suicidal/depressive feelings). By sloppily killing her it just shows that she was used to further a man’s (Daryl’s) storyline. We realize that the circumstances she dies in are irreverisble, but this is television. Anything is possible. By signing this petition you can at least show your support for Beth. Let’s show Emily Kinney how much we love her and want her back.
I understand the necessity for strong-willed women in film and TV, but to suggest that “Beth was a symbol of hope that a lot of women could relate to…” seems a bit strong-handed to me. Nevertheless, this petition is less than 2,000 signatures away from completion, in which case a letter will be sent to executive producer Scott Gimple begging him to negate mortality. Although “Anything is possible,” I highly doubt we’ll be seeing Beth sing again.
There is a petition for literally everything on the internet. Like right now there is a petition to bring back the modem sound when you connect to web sites.
I fully support this
That’s my petition, thank you very much.
I’m starting a petition to end the petitions, but you need to be in a dream state to sign it.
BRRRRRAAAAAAAHHHHHHMMMMMMMMM
What else was there to do with her? She stunk and was boring.
That’s a bingo!
Hey losers, Beth sucked. Deal with it.
When asked why they didn’t try a petition to bring back Andrea, another strong female character, who, based on the comics, had plenty of future stories, the petition creator responded “Yeah, but she was a bitch.”
+100000
This is pathetic. Beth was a useless character as it was. “But she was strong willed and a source of hope.” It’s the friggin zombie apocalypse!! There is no hope! As for strong willed…there’s still Carol, Michonne, Maggie, and Rosita to root for.
Some people take this overrated show way too seriously. At least this season has been damn good thus far.
Can’t even come back as a zombie, since she was shot through the head. Wonder who the actress pissed off in the writers’ room.
Maybe she pulled a Tribbiani?
“Yeah, I write a lot of my own lines on the Walking Dead…”
@Cocksteady
+1 “Drake, look out for that elevator shaft!”
Beth comes back from the dead is only slightly less plausible than her being able to head shot zombies in a dark corridor…or Commando Carol. So…why the fuck not? Gimple’d.
Self-harming? That wasn’t even a big part of her character. It was just… Welp, she tried committing suicide one episode in season 2, and her wrist cuts were never brought up again Dawn grabbed her wrists and demanded to know about it. Between one random episode of The Farming Dead and Beth being admitted to Grady, it was never talked about.
brought up again until Dawn*
write your own fucking show.
I’m really finding it hard to believe that 33,000 people cared for that character. When I read the headline I went all Ann Veal. Her?
BRING BACK MATT!
/too lazy to start a petition
//or to come up with an original joke
*seconded
Could you imagine how bad the show would get if they started to bring back dead characters?
It might be so bad as to be enjoyable…
Too many characters outlast their usefulness, not too few, lady.
Now, if only they’d kill off Carol. Maybe it’s just me, but they ought to kill off a bunch of characters. Kill off Carl and Rick and Eugene while they’re at it.
Everyone who dies can be dispersed between new characters in much the same way that Carol’s role has absorbed others’.
I hate when shows develop this character/actor loyalty. It’s lazy half the time, and boring and obvious for the other half.
You…you’re not that bright are you? Read the comics then come back or even watch the shows to understand why they will not kill off Rick or Carl
Wow .002 percent of the people who watch the show want the character back. Get those showrunners on the phone. pfft
Man, how are you still watching?
Beth is gone folks…why don’t you just create a meme like everyone else to immortalize the character…RIP T-Dawg.
To think of all this wasted effort that could’ve been put toward literally anything more important than a fictional character being killed on TV.
It wouldn’t suck so bad from a “she’s pretty” standpoint if I didn’t know for a fact that she’ll never act in anything I would remotely care to watch for the rest of her life.
Fart noise.
Beth was probably the most useless member of the group next to Judith and now she’s dead.
“Beth was a symbol of hope that a lot of women could relate to and see themselves in (especially self-harmers who saw her as someone who overcame their suicidal/depressive feelings).”
This is definitely the work of a Tumblr user. So basically, yeah, they have nothing better to do.
T-Dawg’s busy not making 3-point-turns in Heaven now, mama…
whats done is done.
time to move on.
complaining and bitching never got you ANYWHERE! (didn’t your childhood teach you anything? [unless you were a ‘gimmie gimmie’ spoiled little shit, which explains all the complaints]) they are going to tell the story how they want, not how YOU want.
enjoy it, because there will be a time where this show is over forever, and then what?
How about they bring back the real Cutty I mean Tyreese.
Cutty would be better.
NO MORE SINGING. THIS IS A WIN. #BringBackTDawg
Useless and boring character played by a week actress who is now going around weeping about how she thought her character had more to say. Good Riddance. I’m sure Gimple & co. appreciate all the free PR.
*weak* actress
Beth ran her course, the entitled generation needs to watch Cape Fear and learn about loss.
I started a similar petition when Mad Men killed off that John F. Kennedy character. Haven’t heard back yet, but I bet they work something into the final season.
“By sloppily killing her it just shows that she was used to further a man’s (Daryl’s) storyline.”
Yeah, like all those times male characters didn’t die because this is a man’s worl- oh wait, Bob died to further our investment in Sasha. Like, 4 episodes ago.
But okay.
A boring and tedious character that’s best quality was making the other characters around her appear more interesting. I have no idea why they kept her after Hershel’s farm or the prison, but I’m glad she’s gone. That first Hospital episode was one of the worst episodes in the entirety of the show – A bunch of assholes being assholes, and then there’s Noah, who I’m interested to see pan out.
What about the petition to make The Walking Dead the show it had the potential to be versus the repetitious and mundane show it has become?
OMG I so agree, this show has been nothing but Shitty Guillermo episodes for the past two seasons with a good episode here and there.
*filler
I always thought Beth would teach Carl how to use his dick like a man about 4 seasons in the future. That’s all we missed out on in my opinion.
Haha
I also thought it’d be T~Dog. Or Dale we wouldnt have to have it explained either, like he just showed up.
She was working with the Irish it had to be done.
Aye, but where’s yer proof, Jackie Boy?
Oh hell nah.
Ok, Beth’s death was a shock, but she had the back of her skull blown away, and in the promo for next episode she gets buried. Bringing her back is impossible. As sad as it is, it’s the way the storyline is going, for reasons unknown. I’d love to see the return of other dead characters, but people die, it is after all a zombie apocalypse. I love this show, so for all you who get on and bad-mouth it, I say, stop watching!!!
I so don’t want to see a good character to die again, please try to stick to the comet comic book ! Beth has fault so hard to stay alive and to get back with her crew now to see her dead it makes me want to stop watching ! Can’t though got to see who makes it in the end !
If you know the comic book she is dead already so you statement is false
You keep using these words. I don’t think they mean what you think they mean.
Well, there’s 33,000 people who could use a shot to the head.
Lol I agree
First off she is already dead in th comics at this point. Second her character has done nothing for the show, she is not an important character. I don’t know why these half fans are so upset about her death. Also they won’t be able to bring her back with a head shot, smh. That is just asinine. Oh and last and most important, stop saying it was a shocker, and no one saw it coming. It was clear to me when they finally showed her at this hospital that she would die. It was not a shocker, I just wished they killed her sooner so they didn’t have to waste a couple episodes on a stupid hospital save Beth story line
Morales Family.
Did they make it to the rest of their family? Let’s find out.
did a quick little look on line about the Morales Family. Apparently the guy who played the father had a few interesting tweets over the summer. Can I code those into a uproxx comment, we’re about to find out…
nope.
just go see:
[twitter.com]
[twitter.com]
REALLY NOT SURE HOW THIS WOULD WORK BUT I’D LOVE TO HAVE HER BACK…
i fully agree
Full narrative? Nowhere left for her to go? She never dealt with relationships, never developed from her “I don’t get attached anymore” attitude at the prison, the medical possibilities she could have brought to the group (between her father and time at the hospital)…She was underdeveloped on a massive scale. At the same time her significance was to give those weak-willed, not-quite-as-physical, well-meaning fans someone to relate to. In the real world, if an apocalypse struck, few people would start off as Michonne. Some may never become “Michonne” but there was worth there that could have been explored less subtly. There is my key word. On a show with head slicing and extreme (sometimes hard to believe) action sequences, Beth was subtle. There is a large population that remains quiet…thinkers, internal…until we have something important to say. Beth represented that and maybe a new character can return that element to us.
[adollarshortblog.wordpress.com]