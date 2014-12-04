‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Series Found Its Male Lead

Before The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln was best known as the dude with the cards from “Pulp Fiction for girls.” (He was also in a British sitcom called Drop the Dead Donkey!) For the show’s spinoff series, Cobalt, AMC has once again found a handsome foreigner who’s well known, but not to the point where he gets pissed-off Airbender fans screaming “WHY???” at him on the street: Cliff Curtis. I wonder if he was a mailman before the zombiepocalypse.

Cliff Curtis (Gang Related, Missing) has been cast as the male lead in the pilot for The Walking Dead companion series at AMC, created by Robert Kirkman, on whose graphic novel The Walking Dead was based, and Dave Erickson. Adam Davidson will direct. Cobalt takes place during the same zombie apocalypse depicted on The Walking Dead but in a different location. It revolves around a divorced teacher (Curtis), a good man who tries to do right by everyone in his life, and a female guidance counselor. (Via)

Curtis has a wide-ranging filmography, starring in everything from Three Kings to Gang Related, with memorable roles in Training Day, Whale Rider, and Blow between, and he’s known for being able to pull off characters of any ethnicity. But now he’ll face his toughest challenge yet: not pronouncing his son’s name wrong.

Via Deadline