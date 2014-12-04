‘The Walking Dead’ Spinoff Series Found Its Male Lead

Before The Walking Dead, Andrew Lincoln was best known as the dude with the cards from “Pulp Fiction for girls.” (He was also in a British sitcom called Drop the Dead Donkey!) For the show’s spinoff series, Cobalt, AMC has once again found a handsome foreigner who’s well known, but not to the point where he gets pissed-off Airbender fans screaming “WHY???” at him on the street: Cliff Curtis. I wonder if he was a mailman before the zombiepocalypse.
Cliff Curtis (Gang Related, Missing) has been cast as the male lead in the pilot for The Walking Dead companion series at AMC, created by Robert Kirkman, on whose graphic novel The Walking Dead was based, and Dave Erickson. Adam Davidson will direct.
Cobalt takes place during the same zombie apocalypse depicted on The Walking Dead but in a different location. It revolves around a divorced teacher (Curtis), a good man who tries to do right by everyone in his life, and a female guidance counselor. (Via)
Curtis has a wide-ranging filmography, starring in everything from Three Kings to Gang Related, with memorable roles in Training Day, Whale Rider, and Blow between, and he’s known for being able to pull off characters of any ethnicity. But now he’ll face his toughest challenge yet: not pronouncing his son’s name wrong.
Not bad. After perusing his imdb page I’ve seen more than a handful of movies he’s been in.
Does he have a daughter named Coral?
Nah, Shelly
Great choice of actor i was gutted gang related wasnt renewed but i just become slighty more interested in this spin off now.
ah shit, Gang Related was cancelled???
That show was great.
Damn! Was wondering if that show was coming back.
Walkers are gonna get their shit pushed in.
Always enjoy that guy’s work. Doubt I’ll be watching this show, but it’s always good to see a talented actor land what’s probably a very long-term TV gig. Although maybe all bets are off in the age of Ned Stark.
As long as he says, Please to remove, to someone wearing sunglasses, I am in.
I think there was some rumours that a casting call went out in Pennsylvania so a change in local to the North would be great. Then in two seasons time you have a cross-over episode as each group crosses paths to get to a new locale
My concern with that is where in the timeline will this new series take place? Will it be about the time the other group started? Will it be “present day” to the original group? I’m curious to see how they do that, if a crossover is even something they’re planning.
@Rooney Apparently this takes place in the early days of the apocalypse. So assume this is how the world went to hell while Rick was in his coma.
Now that I like to hear!! Excellent!
Great actor. He was terrifying in Training Day and Blow.
Good to see a Maori getting a top role on a US tv series.
I remember him from Three Kings but it was Whale Rider that really made me notice him. I was the dork who told whoever was watching a movie with me that he was from New Zealand each time he’d play a different ethnicity on screen.
Once were Warriors is another New Zealand set movie that he appears in. And of course, he was in Runaway Jury.
Awesome in Training Day. I still love that bathroom scene.
Anyone know the locale of the show yet?
but isn’t cliff curtis the more ethnic version of Miguel Ferrer… aka the go to villain?
Cliff Curtis is awesome. Have always loved his work – he was great on the short-lived NBC series Trauma (until those cocksmokers cancelled it, as they love to do).
This gives me hope…
Man i was soooo pissed when i found trama on netflix i binged watched the first season, only to google the show and find it had been canceled, damn NBC making horrible decisions.
DOPE!!! This guy is great. He was in Push, which sadly didn’t get more play than it deserved.
Strangely enough, I think Whale Rider’s the only movie I’ve ever seen him play Maori at all .. haha
Check out Once were Warriors, he plays Maori in that movie.
push was so awesome
He’s really good in Sunshine.
I came here just to say this. He was my favorite character.