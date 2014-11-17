‘The Walking Dead’ Takes A Remarkable Two Steps Forward With One Step Back In Time

This week’s episode of The Walking Dead, “Consumed,” wouldn’t have worked with any other two characters on the series. It wasn’t a plot-advancing episode — in fact, it ended where the episode two weeks back began. It only filled in a couple of points crucial to the plot (how did Carol end up in Slabtown’s hospital? Who was in the bushes with Daryl when Michonne stumbled upon them back at the church?). And yet, “Consumed” represented one of the best episodes of the season, and maybe the best character-building episode of the series.
That had a lot to do with Norman Reedus and Melissa McBride, two of the best actors in the cast who play arguably the two most beloved characters on the series — the two characters who have evolved the most since the zombie outbreak. Carol was a weak victim of domestic violence who — during the course of the series — has learned to become the mother she could never be to her daughter, and the woman she could never be with her husband, a woman who can stand up for herself, who can defend herself, and who can fight back.
Somehow, through it all, she never lost her sense of humanity.
Likewise, Daryl was the wild redneck too often defined by the assholery of his big brother, Merle. A born-survivor, Daryl’s socioeconomic past prepared him well for the zombie apocalypse — he was already used to scrounging and surviving one day at a time. But the walkers brought out more than just Daryl’s survivals skills, they brought out his humanity. Every loss has further defined Daryl as one of the group’s most compassionate and sympathetic characters.
These two characters — opposites in the pre-apocalyptic world but spiritual cousins in the present — are absolutely terrific when they are together. It’s not sexual chemistry; it’s electric. “Consumed” director Seith Mann and writers Matthew Negrete and Corey Reed wrote the perfect episode for them, too. The flashbacks were used sparingly, and they didn’t beat us over the head with conclusions: They let us draw our own, focusing instead on the episode’s emotional beats.
The action in the episode — and there was enough to keep things interesting — didn’t drive “Consumed,” it supported the characters, and what the episode reinforced were Daryl and Carol’s survival skills, their ability to think quick on their feet, and the fact that, though they’d like to be Ricks and Abrahams — leaders who can put their emotional attachments aside to make decisions that are best for the group — they are, at their core, people who feel for others. They still want to save other people, even to their own detriment. It’s why Daryl couldn’t help but give the mother-and-daughter walkers a respectful end, and it’s why they couldn’t leave Noah behind, even though he’d stolen their weapons.
Daryl and Carol both have their baggage. Daryl is a survivor of childhood abuse, as we found out when Daryl dropped a sexual-abuse survivor’s guide out of his bag. Carol didn’t ask questions. She didn’t judge. She knows who Daryl is. Likewise, Carol has to carry the weight of what she did to Lizzie. Daryl didn’t want to know about it, and he didn’t want to absolve her of that because he knew that Carol didn’t need absolving. She’s a good person, and whatever happened to Lizzie must have been driven by Carol’s desire to do right.
On the surface, “Consumed” seemed to be about Daryl and Carol’s desire to start again from scratch. But there is no fresh start here. They are shaped by their past, and everything that’s happened since the outbreak began has made them into the survivors they are today: Strong, smart, and above all, compassionate and selfless human beings.
Am I the only one who found it weird that they have been walking around in the woods for 2 and a half years and they were still only an hour outside of Atlanta ?
@Bobman You think the Eskimos are crying around about no electricity? I’m rolling with them.
ONly one and a half years. And I don’t know where they would go, really. They’re all from the area and familiar with it, AND while the summer sucks, the last thing you’d want in a post-apocalyptic world with no electricity is to be stuck someplace with winters.
I thought it was weirder that the streets were suddenly wide open now.
I’m warily watching the show though where Daryl and Carol are concerned. Carol’s definitely an ass-kicker these days, but she’s dangerously close to falling into the standard trap that a lot of writers do with their “ass kicker females”. Whenever one is in proximity to a male love interest/lead/male ass kicker, for some reason the woman stops being awesome in order to rely on the man again. It’s annoying as shit, and I hate it with a blind fury.
“Daryl!” Carol shouts as the walker’s about to chomp on the newest black guy. Like, bitch you killed plenty of these things, you don’t fucking need Daryl’s permission to save the other guy’s life.
I agree with your dislike of the trope, but I don’t that was the case here. Carol couldn’t use her right arm.
When they got to that van and there were some walkers coming up my first thought was “Hmm could they hide in the van? Nah walkers would end up pushing it over trying to get them and then splat”….
I thought the episode was just OK. They spent an hour telling us things about Carol and Daryl that we already knew. At least the storyline progressed a little.
My big concern is that next week’s episode is going to be horrible. It feels like it’s going to be one episode where they rally the troops and head to Atlanta (boring) and then the last episode of 2014 have 20 minutes of action at the end.
Ideally, they’d have the “save Beth” rescue arc end next episode and end the season on a cliff hanger on something different.
Either way, I’m fairly certain Carol is going to die saving Beth.
This review was ok because it was less of a play-by-play recap and more of a thematic essay, so it was harder for Rowles to Rowles it up too hard.
As a sidebar, one interesting thing I’ve noticed after recently binge watching the entire run of Mad Men is that Dustin’s Mad Man recaps are not only way more coherent and accurate, but also a lot more well-received. I know, crazy that those two things might go together, but that either means Mad Men fans are not as big of assholes as we are, or that Dustin tries harder. Or maybe his crazy theories just work better with Mad Men because it’s a smarter show, and when he tries to look too deeply into this zombie trainwreck, everyone recoils. I’m not sure, exactly, but the difference in the comments section really is striking.
It would be great if we could get Yvette Nicole Brown doing these.
I was pretty meh about this episode. I don’t mind giving me character depth and background if it makes sense to the overall arc of the story. Carol going from abused wife to independent thinker and doer is great and Daryl growing up and shaking his past are all really great but I think we figured that out watching the show. The only pay off was the last three minutes which explained how Carol got into the hospital and Daryl brought a mystery guest to the Church. At least last week, we learned why Abraham was so intent on going to Washington with Eugene because if he never met that guy, he would’ve killed himself so that provided background while also contributing to the overall story.
Wasn’t the greatest, no, but the wife and I had a good laugh when the van did it’s whole “Inception” thing.
I went, “Wait for it… wait for it..” then BAM! It’s raining zombies!
All that speculation about the body Daryl was burning. It turned out to be nothing.
Carol the character and the actress who plays her have come a long way. I hated the character in season 2 during the farm episodes. Now I can’t get enough of her.
do we really need Hershel’s farm again? or farmer rick farming up the prison? let’s just keep them moving around and killing idiot villains like Gareth…
I hate to say this but all this running around, separating, then conquering new places is becoming a bit of a bore…I sorta want them to stay in one spot. Maybe another season in one place is in order?
This was a great episode, but these two characters are doomed to split apart.
“A girl named Carol follows Daryl every gig we play, then he dissed her and dismissed her, now she’s jockin Jay.” Run-DMC knew this was coming.
They also spoiled the name of an upcoming character.
Too bad Sepinwall had that in his review that posted right after the episode ended
I see what you did there. Very Tricky.
Seems to me when your only advantage is them not knowing youre coming or where you are, a fire on a roof is not beneficial to you.
It was just refreshing to see someone from the group remember that Beth exists.
It’s been driving me crazy that I haven’t heard Maggie mention Beth at all. If she has, then it was while I was popping popcorn or something. It just seems odd for Daryl and Carol to care more than her sister.
Beth was nabbed from Daryl only six days before Carol shows up in the hospital.
It’s almost been a year and half since the global outbreak began (this past episode was 513 days after things kicked off).
[walkingdead.wikia.com]
Its only been @ 18 months into the outbreak. They said that on Talking Dead after the premiere episode this season.
Ultimately, four years into the zombie apocalypse, if a member of your gang goes missing and you have no leads on where they might be (like the rest of the gang aside from Daryl and Carol) then it’s a pretty safe bet that you’re not going to find them so why worry much.
Carol deserved to get hit by that car. Even during an apocalypse, it is always important to look both ways before crossing a street.
Seemed to me that she ran out and got hit by the car in order to sacrifice herself and save the other two.
I would say she made a mistake but think survival, if the guy whom you just saved is saying, “oh shit they’re outside!” I don’t think your first reaction would be to run outside…you’d probably want to keep an eye on things…or perhaps this was just a poorly conceived plan where they would carjack them.
Didn’t she stumble before running outside? I’d imagine she was disoriented, thus why she didn’t see/hear the oncoming car. Believe me, normally I’d be first to attack that kind of lazy writing. Going back to the year 2000 with “Final Destination”, it seems like in the wake of CGI, people in movies never hear or see cars coming, get hit, and audiences jump outta their seats while the writers laugh at the fact that they’re creating stuff so improbable and ridiculous.
Look, as native NY-er, I’ve been nearly hit by a car a few times. Even if you don’t see or hear a car coming, you feel it. You also feel your heart trying to beat outta your ribs afterward.
To me it looked like she did it on purpose…like also being a badass she has also become a stunt actor as well.
My biggest issue was that Daryl picks up that carton of cigarettes and takes one pack. Bullshit. In the Zombie apocalypse you grab all them cancer sticks.
Not refilling that canteen was legit making me ragey last night. Same with Carol lacklusterly (it’s a word now), picking at that bag of chips. Why are these people refusing goods that are in demand.
Same with all the water in that water cooler; they just left it there. After both taking swigs from the canteen they didn’t even bother to refill it before they left. Pretty fucking terrible survival instincts, imo.
stop trying to ascribe meaning to this awful show.
Not much happened, but at least it was pretty well grounded episode. Carol and Daryl give off a Mother-Son vibe.
Solid episode. I do like how the show is confident enough to split itself off in various directions and yet come back to things and expect that fans won’t have forgotten why and how characters ended up where they did. Past seasons would have been far more linear and more about the group.
Aside: has the group that started in S1 basically gone in a big old circle? They started on the outskirts of Atlanta and are back to the outskirts of Atlanta.
Yeah, I was hoping to see the skeleton of Rick’s horse by the tank too……no dice.
@Canadian Scott [imgur.com]
I saw part of it sticking out from a side street in one of the establishing shots when they were going through the city after sleeping in the shelter the night before.
@evilbanker They showed the tank? I was watching really hard for it…
I liked the brief shot of Rick’s tank from the first season.
It’s not sexual chemistry; it’s electric.
Eh?
I dunno. After this episode, Carol seems to be more of a mother figure to Daryl more than anything else.
@ScaryPolock666 + @fluffyfingers are so dear to me for the Electric Boogaloo references.
@Hyrax Exactly
I get what he was going for but eh this is a dumbass way to say it lol.
@ Kelly O – to me, it seems like it would be tough to get your groove on in the middle of a zombie Apocalypse.
Yeah, you know. It’s electric. Electric chemistry. The opposite of sexual. Very common expression, said nobody ever.
I love that Daryl and Carol can have this amazing energy together with zero need to make it sexual. They just are who they are, and they accept and care for each other as they are. No need to add layers, no need to complicate it.
For once, we have a show that isn’t overly sexualizing a relationship and I appreciate it. Who they are isn’t dependent upon whose parts are knocking. I know I can’t be the only one who is grateful for that on television.
Carol and Daryl: Electric Boogaloo
It’s electric.
Boogie woogie, woogie!
They’re a good partnership without needing to fuck.
Didn’t the book fall out of Carol’s bag? Carol said she new of the place because she and Sofia had escaped there (from Ed) previously. I’m pretty sure she also picked that book up earlier in the episode and looked at it as if she had seen it before.
I’d guess that it was Sophia who was abused by Ed and that’s the source of Carol’s angst……couldn’t protect Sofia at any point in her life.
Now… WHO put that book in Daryl’s bag, Rowles? Was it…?
*dramatic music*
…The Governor?????
So it looks like I ROWLESD myself but only on the wrong detail, that being the book was Daryl’s and not Carols. Sexual abuse though? ROWLES’d brah.
The book was definitely in Daryl’s bag. You guys are Rowles’ing yourselves.
Not sexual abuse. That’s relatively rare compared to the number of kids who are beaten, neglected, terrorized, and/or unloved. We know Daryl’s mom died when he was young, and his dad beat him and Merle. No need to read any sexual abuse into it until we know.
[i.imgur.com]
Just watched the episode. Daryl saw the book in the room and picked up. I think the confusion is Carol picked up Daryls bag and it fell out, but it’s definitely Daryls bad as he then takes the bag from Carol and she already had her bag on her shoulder. The book is titled “Treating Survivors of Chikdhood Abuse” Psycotherapy for the interrupted life. So no mention of sexual abuse
Are we 100% sure that was a sexual abuse book? I don’t remember seeing the sexual part, so I was thinking it was just regular ol’ beat your child with a stick abuse, Adrian Peterson style.
Man, the book was in Daryl’s bag. Wakey wakey, mofoz. The book was in Carol’s old room, but it was Daryl who saw it when they entered. And it was definitely Daryl who picked it up and later dropped it. Carol didn’t say anything about the book because she understands abuse first-hand and wouldn’t want to do / say anything that might embarass Daryl. But we know from back when Merl was around that Daryl had issues with his father (if I remember correctly) so, yeah, it was definitely Daryl’s bag.
Regardless, I think it is obvious that the sexual-abuse survivor’s book is meant for Carl.
I also thought it was in Carol’s bag, but then Talking Dead indicated it was Daryl’s, so I don’t know.
I thought it fell out of Daryl’s bag. Maybe if the show wasn’t always so fucking dark, we’d be able to clear this up.
Jesus, you are right. Carol stuffed the book in her bag & then it fell out later & Daryl didn’t ask any questions.
ROWLESD
Oh good. I thought it was in Carol’s bag too and now I’ve spent way to much time wondering if Daryl was walking around with a self-help book.