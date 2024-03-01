The Walking Dead is once again showing that the franchise still has some life in its unkillable corpse. The latest spinoff, The Ones Who Live, racked up huge ratings for AMC during its February 25 premiere. The series officially brings back Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes for an epic story with Danai Gurira’s Michonne set after the events of the flagship series.

According to Deadline, Nielsen reports that The Ones Who Live scored three million viewers after its first three days, which is the “biggest premiere night audience for a new AMC series in six years.” The previous record holder was for The Terror as it coasted on a smooth lead-in from the original Walking Dead series.

Creator Scott Gimple has also hinted that fans can see even more reunions with favorite characters as the spinoff unfolds its tale. That promise seems to be enough of a draw for The Ones Who Live to give AMC a much-needed win.

Here’s the official synopsis:

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick and Michonne are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they’ve ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead?

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live airs new episodes Sunday on AMC.

(Via Deadline)