At the end of the last season of The Walking Dead, Alpha and The Whisperers took the heads of ten Alexandrians and their allies and stuck those heads on pikes to mark their territory. During the beheadings, however, Siddiq was spared so that he could go back to The Kingdom and relay the story. He was knocked out and left tied to a tree.

The Walking Dead has been seeding a violent PTSD story all season long involving Siddiq, and while we don’t know the full story yet, it seems fairly clear that Siddiq was knocked out only after witnessing the violent beheadings of many of his friends. The PTSD he is suffering appears to stem from what he witnessed … or possibly participated in. The upcoming episode is called “Open Your Eyes,” which seems to be a command Alpha gives Siddiq to ensure that he witnesses the horrors of his friends being killed, and that those atrocities are seared into his brain as one more “nick” in Alpha’s war against the communities.

In any respect, it looks like we will finally get some answers about what happened that night in the next episode of The Walking Dead.

The opening scene from the episode has also been released, which shows that Siddiq is spending a lot of time caring for the ill Alexandrians and dealing with his flashbacks, two issues that are likely to converge in a major way during the episode.

There are also a lot of shots of water in that opening sequence, which lends some credibility to the theory that everyone is sick because Gamma tainted the water supply with walker guts. Siddiq is obviously also offering all of these sick patients more water. Is he making his patients even sicker? Is he doing so intentionally?

There’s also a theory that Dante is the one making the patients sick, because he seems like the kind of person who is up to no good. We don’t know anything about his past, either, so don’t rule out the possibility that he’s a member of The Whisperers who has infiltrated the Alexandrians to do them harm. The fact that he’s based on a friendly comics character may actually be a red herring.