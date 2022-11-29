The fifth episode of The White Lotus saw the show’s plot accelerate further into chaos thanks to a combination of day drinking, a trip to the bank, and a surreal trip to the opera. But the show’s final scene is what’s left most viewers baffled and wondering what the final two episodes of Season 2 will have in store.

That scene (spoilers ahead, obviously) featured Tanya awakened in a lush Palermo villa after hearing something, which turned out to be her host Quentin on the receiving end of some very graphic thrusting from “naughty nephew” Jack. Who, of course, had just moments earlier promised to visit Portia in her own room for something similar after taking care of some business with said uncle.

It was a shocking moment for a number of reasons, starting with the suggestion of incest, but also because Portia and Jack really seemed to be hitting it off. Even though he tends to get cold nips in the pool, Jack quickly made Tanya’s assistant forget about Albie’s invitation to hang poolside.

“If you want an adventure, stick with me,” Jack says in the show’s fourth episode. “I know how to have fun in the sandbox.”

In the following episode, we saw just how much fun Jack can be. The two skipped the opera to carouse around Palermo, checking out an arancini place Jack raved about and exploring the city’s nightlife. It was the first time Portia seems truly happy, leaving her existential angst and worry behind to have some carefree fun. Even if it hurt her feet to run in those heels.

All of that seems to have gone out the window given the episode’s final moments, with Portia’s boss now carrying the knowledge that Jack has both had sex with Portia on a yacht and, presumably, his own uncle later that night. Given Tanya’s own propensity for chaos, it’s basically inevitable that Portia will find out and things will get extremely weird over the next fortnight.

But is Jack really Quentin’s nephew? Well, at this point it’s hard to really know much of anything. The White Lotus is a mystery that started with an unknown number of dead bodies this season and has only deepened in uncertainty as it unfolds. And right now, Quentin’s identity (and intentions) remain perhaps the biggest and most important mystery of all. He has a collection of men around him at all times, so it’s entirely possible that Jack is simply another man in his very fashionable harem. And White Lotus creator Mike White isn’t revealing anything, either. In an interview with Variety, he talked about the taboo scene but demurred when asked if the two were actually related.