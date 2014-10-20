There Was A Biblical Easter Egg In Last Night’s ‘The Walking Dead’

I’ve attended a few Episcopal church services in my day, so it briefly crossed my mind that it was odd bible verses were listed on the walls of the church as opposed to hymn numbers (which traditionally go there as far as I’m aware) on last night The Walking Dead. Of course I wasn’t curious enough to hit pause and go look up those actual verses to see if there was any additional meaning. That’s what we have sub Reddits for!

And of course one hardcore fan went digging to find that connecting the verses does provide one pretty cool easter egg. Via Pajiba:

Romans 6:4 — We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father. Ezekiel 37:7 — So I prophesied as I was commanded. And as I was prophesying, there was a noise, a rattling sound, and the bones came together, bone to bone. I looked, and tendons and flesh appeared on them and skin covered them, but there was no breath in them. Matthew 27:52 — And the tombs broke open. The bodies of many holy people who had died were raised to life. Revelation 9:6 — During those days people will seek death but will not find it; they will long to die, but death will elude them. Luke 24:5 — In their fright the women bowed down with their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, “Why do you look for the living among the dead?”

This was all a round about way of foreshadowing (SPOILER) Bob’s leg being eaten by cannibal’s right? Or wait maybe it’s just stuff from the bible that relates to zombies. Either way, 7/10 on the Blue Bag o’ Meth easter egg scale.

r/TheWalkingDead via Pajiba