There Was A Biblical Easter Egg In Last Night’s ‘The Walking Dead’

I’ve attended a few Episcopal church services in my day, so it briefly crossed my mind that it was odd bible verses were listed on the walls of the church as opposed to hymn numbers (which traditionally go there as far as I’m aware) on last night The Walking Dead. Of course I wasn’t curious enough to hit pause and go look up those actual verses to see if there was any additional meaning. That’s what we have sub Reddits for!
And of course one hardcore fan went digging to find that connecting the verses does provide one pretty cool easter egg. Via Pajiba:
Romans 6:4 — We were therefore buried with him through baptism into death in order that, just as Christ was raised from the dead through the glory of the Father.
Ezekiel 37:7 — So I prophesied as I was commanded. And as I was prophesying, there was a noise, a rattling sound, and the bones came together, bone to bone. I looked, and tendons and flesh appeared on them and skin covered them, but there was no breath in them.
Matthew 27:52 — And the tombs broke open. The bodies of many holy people who had died were raised to life.
Revelation 9:6 — During those days people will seek death but will not find it; they will long to die, but death will elude them.
Luke 24:5 — In their fright the women bowed down with their faces to the ground, but the men said to them, “Why do you look for the living among the dead?”
This was all a round about way of foreshadowing (SPOILER) Bob’s leg being eaten by cannibal’s right? Or wait maybe it’s just stuff from the bible that relates to zombies. Either way, 7/10 on the Blue Bag o’ Meth easter egg scale.
Really all Easter Eggs are biblical.
#heisrisen
boom.
They talked about this on Talking Dead last night. They all were related to the written quote on the wall that was something like “He who eats of my flesh will live eternal life.” or some such bible quote written in calligraphy over one of the arches in the church.
John 6:53-56
It’s not uncommon for both hymns and Bible readings to be posted on the wall. Particularly in a rural church that might not print bulletins every Sunday.
It’s no Ezekiel 25:17, but I’ll take it
Deuteronomy 23:1 for the win.
But that is a hymn board. They don’t post bible versus on a hymn boards.
dude’s been living alone during the zombie apocalypse. he’ll post shit where he wants to post it.
Those boards are used for both hymns and scriptures. In the church I attended as a child, they had hymns on one side and scriptures on the other
Song of Solomon for the win, all of it.
Because boobs.
I knew this was an egg the second I saw them last week. I read them out of order so seeing them here makes it all come together