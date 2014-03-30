These Adorable Photos Of Lauren Cohan With ‘Walking Dead’ Fans Are Why Maggie Should Never Die

Would it be weird to send a note to the writers of The Walking Dead saying, “Don’t kill Maggie, thanx, bye”? (No.) Also, it’s written in blood. (Still, no.) I have a lot of strong feelings about the AMC zombie series, which ends its fourth season tonight, but none are quite as strong as my affection for Maggie Greene and the actress who plays her, Lauren Cohan. Put another way, I like Maggie as much as CORAL likes pudding.
To kill her now, after her reunion with Glenn, would be strongly reminiscent of what Lost did with their lost lovers in its final season, and that would be a bad thing. A much better thing: getting rid of everyone but Daryl, Michonne, and Maggie. I’d say that’s a show everyone would watch, but everyone is already watching, especially these fans. They paid big bucks to pose with Cohan, and unlike most genre stars at a convention, who look like they’re in physical pain when they smile, she seems happy to be there. And to do the Charlie’s Angels post 943 times a day. It’s a living, and that’s why you shouldn’t kill Maggie.
And here’s one of Lizzie being terrifying:
I have a new crush
Where have you been?
Swooning over Alexandra DaDDario
Fair enough. Carry on.
“DaDDario”
Nice.
I’m pretty sure they’re DDD, at least :D
I’ve crushed on her since her days on Supernatural. More Lauren Cohan isn’t a bad thing, at all.
Man, seeing these pics make me really upset that she’s my pick for who gets killed off tonight. Not cuz I want her to go, just going with what I think the story’s direction (and character direction) is heading. I hope it’s only Beth that gets snuffed out, not both of them.
I’m already on the edge of pulling the plug on watching this show. If Maggie dies….dunzo.
I wish one of the dudes were original and went for Glenn instead. And I bet that blonde in the banner is down for anything.
Given a chance to hug Lauren Cohan or “be original”, which would you choose?
Point!
Isn’t that blonde the redhead from Tru Blood?
@Kdizzle1984 YUUUUUUPPPPPP.
Maggie always looks good but her and Beth both look exponentially better after they clean themselves up. But no amount of hot water, soap, and shampoo can wash the psycho off of Lizzie. I think that last pic made me pee a little.
I’m all for Maggie dying if it means Lauren Cohen signs on to a show I’d actually watch.
This is a good point.
True Detective season 2? In the Daddario role? Which is to say,naked?
I like the way you think, El Cunado.
oh lawd she is so cute, just adorable. and it was nice to see my sweet Beth there too.
Do you guys think Glenn has hit that irl?
Gay, married, or gameless. Those are the only reasons to not have.
Daryl’s a goner. I believe this because they put him in a casket two episodes ago.
I believe lots of people will be goners if he goes. Lots of people will be piiiiiissed.
That’s the point. Kirkman is evil.
Just look at the flowers Glen….look at the flowers.
i don’t see the charlies angels pose at all. Jesus christ you guys are the worst “writers” ever.