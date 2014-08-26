These Amazing ‘Breaking Bad’ Figures Need To Become A Reality Immediately

What you see here is a personal project between brothers Trevor and Troy Grove , but it needs to become a commercial project. I would buy these Breaking Bad figures in a heartbeat, placing them prominently above my mantle where the pictures of my children once stood. They’re disappointments anyway.

The entire set reminds me of the Clerks Inaction Figures from a few years back, except with a lot less Kevin Smith involvement. You can keep a close eye on the progress of these figures over at Trevor Grove’s deviantart page, but it’s also worth checking out their Facebook too:

The idea was to create a series of miniature (approximately 5″-6″ tall) stylized figures based on many of the characters from the show. These are the in-progress wax sculptures, along with some photoshop color composites we’ve done to better visualize the final outcome.

The physical and Photoshop colored versions are below in all of their glory. Others, like the one above, can be found at their personal pages (along with a lot of other cool work). Someone needs to make this happen now. Kickstarter this and create a reality, bitch!