These Amazing ‘Breaking Bad’ Figures Need To Become A Reality Immediately

The entire set reminds me of the Clerks Inaction Figures from a few years back, except with a lot less Kevin Smith involvement. You can keep a close eye on the progress of these figures over at Trevor Grove’s deviantart page, but it’s also worth checking out their Facebook too:
The idea was to create a series of miniature (approximately 5″-6″ tall) stylized figures based on many of the characters from the show. These are the in-progress wax sculptures, along with some photoshop color composites we’ve done to better visualize the final outcome.
The physical and Photoshop colored versions are below in all of their glory. Others, like the one above, can be found at their personal pages (along with a lot of other cool work). Someone needs to make this happen now. Kickstarter this and create a reality, bitch!
Those are great!
i must have the mike one…
You and me both.
“Ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding, ding,” I will hear in my head as I see that on my desk all day long, slowly going mad.
Shut up and take my money!
This is a ridiculous amount of talent on display here. And the cast of characters could be robust enough to merit a good 50 figures if they wanted. Re-create your favorite scene, folks!
where are hank and gomey?
needs Gus, Mike & Saul.
would buy tio first
Skinny Pete & Badger FTW
Don’t forget Combo 😢
These are awesome. I would pay good money for these. I also want game of thrones ones.
Trevor Grove is a ridiculously talented sculptor. He does a lot for Sideshow, and has some of the best custom headsculpts out there.
No Hank and his minerals?