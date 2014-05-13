Things We Learned From This Week’s ‘Louie’

Below are some things I learned from this week’s Louie.

What a Bang Bang is.

bang-bang

A new reason to not go to the gym.

That I don’t have it so bad.

sucks

It sucks being a parent.

train

People don’t like strangers waking them up in their apartment.

And that last one might be bullsh*t.

