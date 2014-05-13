Things We Learned From This Week’s ‘Louie’

Below are some things I learned from this week’s Louie.
What a Bang Bang is.
A new reason to not go to the gym.
That I don’t have it so bad.
It sucks being a parent.
People don’t like strangers waking them up in their apartment.
And that last one might be bullsh*t.
You learned that FX is cool with giving Louie an F-bomb.
I knew I heard her say Fucked a fat girl.
It’s times like that I’d lose my shit as a parent.
In other news, holy hell. Bobby Kelly looks fatter than ever. I’m fat as shit but that pasty fuck looks huge.
It’s sad because he used to be fit as all hell with nice abs and his big pillowy lips. Sexy Bobby.
I’m also a rotund person…and the Bang Bang scene made me say…god what a couple fat asses.
For what it’s worth, I believe he has lost a little weight since that was filmed. I totally forgot that he had already been set up as Louie’s brother in an earlier episode. I just thought it was supposed to be Louie and Bobby hanging out until like halfway through the scene.
I was honestly trying to figure out if he was wearing a fat suit or something. I haven’t seen Bobby Kelly on anything in a while but the dude looks like he put on 150 pounds.
these episodes hit me right in the fat feels
The youngest daughter is creeping me the fuck out.
The “Fat” girl laments as the skinny girls jog past her….and then another one….and then another one….
Methinks the first episode will inspire a vomit inducing article from Jezebel written by some fat chick apologist who has never watched Louie that completely misses the point and destroys whatever meaning her point may have had. So, I guess just a normal jezebel article.
I predicted that Jezebel would run both a “You go fat girl” kind of article and a “it didn’t go far enough/here’s what it got wrong” article later in the day.
That entire fat girl date and the Subway bit I don’t think I took a breath during. Just really compelling and powerful television.
What a brilliant show.
That subway bit with his daughter has me terrified for my daughter to get older… I totally sympathized with how unreasonably upset he got when he came back to get her. BTW, was the mom just decompressing after telling the kid to go to her room, or did I miss something?