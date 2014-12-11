This 91-Year Old Grandma Became A World Class Weed Chef To Help Relieve Her Daughter’s Seizures

If you have ever craved a proper cooking show with a seasoned chef that can hurtle dirty jokes and sassy comments as easily as she can infuse weed into her food, then you’ve come to the right place. Meet Aurora Leveroni. She’s a 91-year old grandmother, and she has a very special skill: she’s a pro at cooking with marijuana.

For Munchies’ new pot-centric internet show, “Bong Appetit”, Leveroni is featured in literally one of the best videos I think I have ever seen, and I’m not be facetious or hyperbolical.

Do you love intimate cooking shows where a sweet old lady shows you how to make amazing food the “old country way”? Are you a fan of heartwarming stories where people go out of their way or stop at nothing to help another human? Does marijuana tickle your fancy, and is learning how to cook with it (we’re not talking amateur brownies here) something you’d be interested in?

If you said yes to any of those questions, you’re going to love Leveroni, who is also affectionally know as “Nonna Marijuana”. She cooks pot-infused food for her daughter who has had constant seizures since a car accident. She’ll show you how to make pot butter, some great gnocchi’s from scratch, and… how to love. Along the way you’ll see a gorgeous weed garden, you’ll receive an education on the various strains of marijuana and their benefits, followed by the intense urge to run to your nearest water bong for copious rips of that sticky icky. Just remember the “crack commandment” that both Nonna and B.I.G. follow: Never get high off your own supply.