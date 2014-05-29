This Female ‘Men’s Rights’ Attorney Is The Law World’s Version Of Ann Coulter

Meet Attorney Marilyn D. York, Inc., possibly the first ever female “men’s rights” attorney. Because while you’re being lazy buttholes lazing around in front of the television waiting for your dinner, your diabolical shrew of a wife is actually in the kitchen thinking of all the ways she’s going to bang your son’s baseball coach seven ways to Sunday and funneling your hard-earned cash into a secret bank account — all the while STILL BEING SLIGHTLY FAT from bringing your children into the world. For the love of everything holy, WON’T SOMEBODY THINK OF THE MEN?
And don’t even get her started on nag wives who are so insufferable that their men have to go watch sports at the bar. (Probably while they’re at home screwing the baseball coach.)
“What makes a good woman a bad woman? You tell me, you’re the one who can’t watch the game in your own home.”
As much as I’d love to be offended by this, I laughed straight through both of these videos. Either this woman is the greatest comedic genius of our time or basically the devil.
(Via Jezebel)
The legal world’s answer to Ann Coulter? You mean she’s a dude?
As a dude, that offends me. Ann Coulter is not a dude or a chick, but instead an asexual beast from the nether realms of some dark corner of an insane pederast’s worst nightmare. Also, a cunt.
Well, Ann Coulter is a lawyer, so I think she’s the law world’s answer to Ann Coulter.
Maybe technically, but these days Ann Coulter is more the answer to the screechy misogynistic talking points world.
me irl
And on the west coast Denise Richards is looking for new housing because Charlie Sheen is an insufferable prick. Congratulations, we’ve come a long way, baby.
Yeah, it’s nice he ignores the fact that she was raising essentially all of his minor children for months at a time so his family can be together. Why do people enable that idiot?
For 50 K a month I’d giving raising the kids a shot.
This reminds me. All the teatards who’ve bitched about entitlement culture never answer the question that if these problems are due to progressives and entitlement, and dark people are the ones who are so entitled, then why are all of these spree/mass murderers upper middle income white man-children and not people of color?
The “race” of these shooters tends to correlate pretty closely with demographics. The Va Tech shooter, DC Snipers, and Naval Yard shooter were not upper income white males.
Three instances going back to 2002.
Yeah. Totally disproved me, brah.
@Martin What does this have to do with the story post at all? Way to stay on topic dickhead
The would-be minority spree killers are spree killed by other minorities before they get the chance to spree kill others.
But seriously, you cannot prove upper middle income whites are responsible for a disproportionately large number of spree killings.
And forgetting that, what is the point you are making? Joe Blow bitches about entitlement culture, so…Joe Blow expects mass shootings by those who are the beneficiaries of the entitlement culture?
Are are you just a fucking moron (get a brain, moran?) with no point?
If Obama is Black, then Elliot Rodger was Asian. But thanks for being predictably racist.
As Mao said, if you were to hang all the capitalists you find one who would sell you the rope.
For some reason, female divorce attorneys, which I assume she is without watching this because I’m supposed to be working and not on my phone, have been the most misogynistic people I’ve ever met.
Fuck.
Have been some of the most …
Mao??
[quotes.liberty-tree.ca]
Librulls…..ppfff
I am baffled by the term “men’s rights” but I refuse to google it.
wisest decision you ever made.
Yeah in short its people who take one area where men have not dominated that being family courts (and that is actually changing to be more in equality) and then extend the philosophy to literally everything that they feel is holding them back.
Vile fucking people very much like Elliot Rodgers.
Ah, yes. The mythical divorced fathers who give a fuck about their kids.
Well some men do, my mom divorced my dad and my dad still gave a fuck, but a lot of the guys who complain about child support wouldn’t even want the kids anyway. Sure they bitch and moan about parental rights but I bet over half of those assholes miss birthdays and such and blame their ex wife for any number of a pick your excuse about why.
@ Martin
Way to paint with a broad brush, now show us on the doll where daddy touched you.
Yeech, even if done in jest these commercials are really insulting in so many different ways.
I could have used her in my divorce. She definitely planned it for a long time.
[Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law]I’ll take the case![/Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law]
Wait, I’m confused: “Marilyn York” appears to be a different person in each commercial, or did she just bob her hair and dye it blond in one…?
Lighting and yeah it looks like she trimmed her hair. If I had to guess the bar commercial was first and the baseball field one was later on.
She’s not unattractive which I’m sure is the other part of her appeal to the MRA set.
Nice try, lady. Trying to act like you’re “one of the good ones”. I’ll be keeping my male attorney with his larger brain rather than chance that you’ll PMS when I’m trying to keep MY flat screen and MY couch.
I bet she prefers hanging out with guys because she hates drama!
[www.everarguedwithawoman.com]
Tell me I’m not the only one who finds the premise of this attorney’s website and advertising insufferably cunty.
She’s gonna be the keynote speaker at the GOP primaries isnt she?
Why is this infuriating to people and not amusing? Tell me you wouldn’t want to get a drink with her over someone who gets purple faced over this chick?
So much outrage…
Because most women who puport to be “mens kind of ladies” are equally annoying. A real person can get along with anyone regardless of gender and doesn’t really prefer anyone.
She seems like the kind of aggressive personality type people that wouldn’t shut the fuck up about their day and only ask you questions to talk about shit she wants to talk about.
Why isn’t she in the kitchen, cooking a dinner in lingerie?
“What makes a good woman a bad woman?”
Opposite day.
This is a far more interesting thread than I could have ever imagined, but hands down the best comment. This guy gets it.
“What do you need when you’re a good man losing a good woman?”
Ooh, I know, it’s a gun right? Am I right attorney lady? I’m so riled up at the bar where I’m watching the game; I really hope it’s a gun! Fuck it, I’ma get a gun anyway.”
@Horatio Cornblower
“You should! Here in the real America, we believe there’s no situation that can’t be improved by the addition of a gun, especially where women are involved.”
(Please use guns responsibly.)
The reactions to this video basically confirm that men should never get married in the first place, seeing as how they are horrible villains/murders/rapists anyway, and worse, probably white. Who else but pure scum could object to being cheated-on and thrown out of the home he paid for but a man? Disgusting.
Hey, you know what they say: don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.
Better Call Saul
+1,000,000
Man it never gets old when a man requests a lady make a sandwich for him. Like thats the highest order of knee slapper ever.
I bet you tell minorities they should shine your shoes and think that black people are the real racists. A real champ.
Dude. This is the worst Wrestling gimmick ever. We’ve already got David Otunga we don’t need a female one.
She strikes me as totally the type to date her clients.
I hope my wife is fucking my son’s baseball coach.
/coaches son’s baseball team.
Men and women equally need to come to grips with one unassailable truth: People are the worst.
Cmon, no one’s looking at this and thinking that this is genius? Credit for great personal gain at the society’s loss.
I’ve been saying for years there is no benefit to a man in getting married. You can have just as much companionship without the peace of paper.
So the guy looks at me and says, “Bigamy is when you have one wife too many.” So I look at him and say, “Well so is monogamy!”
– Homer Simpson
Try watching her full story it might help you understand where she is coming from.
[www.youtube.com]
There are many wounded animals in the relationship department and many with children. Marilyn understands the importance of Fathers being in their children’s lives and is obsessed about it. Sounds like everyone above has an obsession.