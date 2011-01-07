This ‘Parks & Rec’ Teaser Is Teasy

NBC has released a four-minute, behind the scenes teaser for the upcoming season of “Parks & Recreation,” and let me be the first (technically, not anywhere near the first — but you can technically kiss my butt) to say THANK GOD. Don’t get me wrong, the teaser isn’t super-hilarious or anything, but it is a sign that we are ever closer to the show returning to its rightful place in NBC’s Thursday night lineup. As you may remember, it was bumped to midseason in favor of the zany and original gee-aren’t-other-cultures-with-accents-and-sometimes-white-people-but-mostly-foreigners-HILARIOUS comedy “Outsourced.”
Well, now it’s coming back as part of NBC’s new three our comedy block, and it’s got a plum spot at 9:30, right behind “The Office.” I can’t wait. Last season, I had it on my short list of enjoyable network comedies, along with “Community” and “Modern Family.” And unlike those shows there’s hardly any gratuitous jiggling involved, so you know it had to be good to make my list anyway.
Three quick thoughts about the teaser:
- Aziz Ansari telling the Foot Locker manager to suck it cracked me up.
- Nick Offerman’s character, Ron Swanson makes by far the best facial expression on TV.
- Good Lord, Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe are attractive people. I’m not advocating forced breeding, but there should be a law that they have to have a bunch of kids just to even out damage being done by ugly people having multiples every other week on TLC. Wait, maybe I am advocating forced breeding. I regret nothing.
Getting kicked in the balls > Parks and Rec > Outsourced
I left NBC on last night while I was
cleaningdoing pushups and Outsourced came on. I watched a few minutes and just couldn’t believe how bad and one-dimensional it is.
Start the chant…
AU-BREY PLA-ZA! *clap, clap, clap-clap-clap*
AU-BREY PLA-ZA! *clap, clap, clap-clap-clap*
AU-BREY PLA-ZA! *clap, clap, clap-clap-clap*
START THE FUCKING CHANT!
this is the most underrated show on television. Ron Swanson is my hero. I want him to carve me a canoe.
More like Rashida “BONES”, amiryte fellas?! Can I get a what-what?!
*joke was still funnier than anything “outsourced” has ever done.
Am I the only one who finds Aziz Ansari about as funny as Carlos Mencia? I don’t hate people that like him, it’s just that I think he’s a terrorist bombing our country with horrible comedy.
Ansari does suck balls. Laughing at his appearance will only warm the belly so far.
Enrico you dont even like his RAAAAAAANDY work?
[www.youtube.com]
Having gotten a screener of the first six episodes of the new season, I will say it not only is as good as the best of last season, but I believe better. Notable highlights include a “Twilight”-themed episode and “Ron and Tammy Part II”, which I can assure you is as hilarious as you think it is.