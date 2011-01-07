This ‘Parks & Rec’ Teaser Is Teasy

NBC has released a four-minute, behind the scenes teaser for the upcoming season of “Parks & Recreation,” and let me be the first (technically, not anywhere near the first — but you can technically kiss my butt) to say THANK GOD. Don’t get me wrong, the teaser isn’t super-hilarious or anything, but it is a sign that we are ever closer to the show returning to its rightful place in NBC’s Thursday night lineup. As you may remember, it was bumped to midseason in favor of the zany and original gee-aren’t-other-cultures-with-accents-and-sometimes-white-people-but-mostly-foreigners-HILARIOUS comedy “Outsourced.”

Well, now it’s coming back as part of NBC’s new three our comedy block, and it’s got a plum spot at 9:30, right behind “The Office.” I can’t wait. Last season, I had it on my short list of enjoyable network comedies, along with “Community” and “Modern Family.” And unlike those shows there’s hardly any gratuitous jiggling involved, so you know it had to be good to make my list anyway.

Three quick thoughts about the teaser:

Aziz Ansari telling the Foot Locker manager to suck it cracked me up. Nick Offerman’s character, Ron Swanson makes by far the best facial expression on TV. Good Lord, Rashida Jones and Rob Lowe are attractive people. I’m not advocating forced breeding, but there should be a law that they have to have a bunch of kids just to even out damage being done by ugly people having multiples every other week on TLC. Wait, maybe I am advocating forced breeding. I regret nothing.

via Deadline