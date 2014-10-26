This ‘The Walking Dead’ Theory About Bob Stookey Makes Perfect Sense

PAST AND POTENTIALLY FUTURE SPOILERS AHEAD
The Washington Post’s Neely Tucker is running with a The Walking Dead theory on Bob Stookey that is being called “crackpot” by some, but it makes almost perfect sense. Once you put two and two together, it almost seems obvious. And no, I’m not talking about the suggestion that Bob was probably bitten by a walker last week (of which there is probably a 90 percent chance).
I’m talking about the fact that Bob Stookey used to be in Terminus.
Tucker gives the extended rundown here, but here are the bullet points.
— When Bob Stookey joined the survivors, he was a drunk who was clearly feeling some guilt about the past. He admitted that he ends up being the lone survivor of every group he’s been in. But we never got an explanation about this mysterious past or what group he belonged to.
— During the premiere episode, while Gareth didn’t seem to know anyone else’s names among the survivors (calling Rick the “Ringleader”), he did identify Bob by name. How did he know it? Gareth clearly seemed to know Bob.
— In last week’s episode, in his monologue to Bob, Gareth said “you and your people took away our home,” and that doesn’t necessarily mean the Rick and the survivors, who burned down their home the day before. “You and your people” could very well refer to the people who took Terminus away from Gareth when Terminus was a survivor colony, before Gareth took it back and turned it into a cannibal colony.
— The clincher, however, is this, from the Post:
Finally, Gareth says, “I just hope you understand that nothing happening to you now is personal. Yeah, you put us in this situation…and it is almost a cosmic justice for it to be you.” Again, the emphasis is Gareth’s. He could be referring to Bob as any member of Rick’s crew, but that seems weird. This encounter is happening apparently less than 24 hours after Rick’s crew destroyed Terminus. There’s nothing particularly “cosmic” about trailing Rick’s group through the woods and picking one of them off. But tracking down a member of the group that initially savaged Gareth’s group and motivated them to turn into cannibals? And then eating one of that group? That qualifies as “cosmic justice.”
When Gareth said last week that it would be cosmic justice for Bob, in particular, I scratched my head. How does Gareth know Bob, I wondered? Did I miss something?
Maybe not. Maybe that connection just hasn’t been explained yet.
And yes, there are some holes in the theory (foremost among them being, why would Bob lead the survivors back to Terminus if he knew what awaited them?), but it’s quite possible that Kirkman and Gimple simply devised this storyline for Stookey this season, and it doesn’t completely fit within his entire timeline (Stookey was a character in the comics, but besides being an army medic and a drunk, the television character has strayed far from the comics character, who did medical work on The Governor).
It’s a cool theory, and I honestly think it will pan out, probably as soon as tonight’s episode.
Source: WashPo
This is so very obvious its not even a “spoiler”.
you’re right, it didn’t, mostly because it was heinously wrong
Bob was the one who got all those heads for the Governor, and they were family members of all the people that are now mad at him? I have no clue. I haven’t watched the show for a while.
The Walking Dead (the TV show, I can’t speak for the comic) has never been known for subtle and idle dialogue between characters, so I read pretty much the same thing into it.
I mean… C’mon… All the happy shots of the group and an extra emphasis on Bob who, since his introduction, seems to exist only as the next member of the group to get chomped was a dead giveaway that the story is going somewhere specific with him. The Terminus story thread ended far too quickly for the backstory to not be told.
A 90 percent change of what?
I didn’t think Bob got bit, but I did think Bob knew Gareth. I just assumed he was part of the original group at Terminus and left when they went cannibal.
Well if he knew about Terminus he was with 1. The woman he obviously loves and 2. with another woman he sees as a close friend.
So why would he lead them to a place where he would know something terrible would happen to them all.
And when Gareth did say his name at the troft why didn’t Rick or Darrell be surprised that he knew it? They were in the boxcar longer than just a day because Rick knows how many comes into the boxcar for a check and also knew their guard rotations. I figured Gareth just got their names over time. Also, Bob was the only one to address him at the troft, thus the reason for him to directly talk to Bob.
Also, Dustin says in the article “you and your people took away our home,” and that doesn’t necessarily mean the Rick and the survivors, who burned down their home the day before.
The Day Before???
Did you see the guy with Gareth that Tyrese beat the shit out of in the cabin didn’t have a scratch on him, or any swelling. Which indicates to me that they have been traveling longer than a day. In the comic they are close to being out of Georgia when they run into Gabriel.
Well if he knew about Terminus he was with 1. The woman he obviously loves and 2. with another woman he sees as a close friend.
So why would he lead them to a place where he would know something terrible would happen to them all.
This.
Yup. The whole theory about Bob’s background relating to Terminus doesn’t make any sense given that he never once raised an objection to the group heading there. The theory just doesn’t fly.
@sportwarrior You know there is a date and time stamp on the comments right?
@GreenBastard Fully. I should have mentioned that I hadn’t yet actually watched the newest episode, although I’d think my comment made that pretty clear.
RE: GreenBastard… “Did you see the guy with Gareth that Tyrese beat the shit out of in the cabin didn’t have a scratch on him, or any swelling. Which indicates to me that they have been traveling longer than a day.”
The lighting is very bad in that scene but if you go back and look again you will see that “that guy’s” face is swollen and his left eye is black and swollen shut… I don’t know that this was the next day but it was less than a week later.
Bob is obviously working with the Irish.
JACKIE BOY!
We won’t know for sure until we get the intel. And if you think we won’t get the intel, then you just don’t understand fam-i-ly. *gives you a hug as our leather loudly smacks together*
Touche
Now this is a theory I can get behind.
I thought the Governor was working with the Irish. WTF…
they burned their home down which they used to get people in there and eat but since they can’t do that now they have to Hunt for their food(Fear The Hunters), him saying its nothing personal just means they would have done it to ANYONE
Um…thanks for the recap of exactly what happened but what the article is suggesting is that there was potentially a deeper meaning to the events we saw than just what was on the surface.
I’ve heard this theory and another thing that they added is that Bob and Gabriel were both found alone in the woods surrounded by walkers screaming for help. Like this could be their MO to get people to Terminus
Bob wasn’t found screaming from walkers. He was picked up by Darryl and Glen as the opening to last season showed. If anything, he was walking listlessly amoung the walkers until he came up on the two.
Was Bob cutting those X’s in the trees?
I thought that too.
Bob is a traitor, he leads groups to Terminus to be eaten. The final scene with the main group last week represented The Last Supper, and Bob was Judas (The traitor). He was not bitten, but rather felt guilty about betraying Sasha(Who he kissed, similar how Judas kissed Jesus when he betrayed him) He lead the Terminus group right to the church with those carvings. Not quite sure why Garreth would eat him, though.
How does it feel to be so horrible fucking wrong?
If Bob was from the group that ruined Terminus wouldn’t Gareth out Bob in front of everyone and kill Bob FIRST not last????
Yes. Yes, he would.
I was thinking more Bob ran away from OG Terminus for not wanting to be a cannibal, or Bob made a mistake in trusting the new people that got everyone killed type of thing.
Writer of this is a fucking moron read the comic D-bag its just dales story line & no bob was never a member of the termites again writer is fucking stupid
I agree. Since Dale is dead in this show,Bob has taken his place in this particular story arc. I think Bob will Gareth and his people, they are eating tainted meat in tonights episode.
Punctuation is your friend.
When the group runs into Father Gabriel and Bob end up captured it’s not “less than 24 hours later”, it months later, there was a time jump that the writers failed miserably to make clear.
That is actually wrong, and right. The second episode takes place as soon as the first episode ends. It’s kinda shown in the first scene with Terminus still having smoke rise up. Now the scene with Morgan is months down the road. Look at the sign as Rick puts “No Sanctuary” up, it has no foliage on it. But in Morgan’s scene, it’s all over grown.
“Possible Future Spoilers Ahead…”
Is this really where we are with our sensitivity to our pop-culture consumerism now?
Welcome to Uproxx.
It’s courteous and respectful to those who haven’t read the source material.
What’s wrong with that?
Some like to theorize and predict what happens next on their favorite shows. We had a weekly email thread to discuss LOST theories. It’s tougher to do with shows that follow source material because folks know what’s next, or most likely next.
Well, The Walking Dead hasn’t directly followed it’s source material since the first season, for one thing.
For another, stating a theory or prediction about a show is fine, but then call it what it is, a theory or prediction. A “possible future spoiler” is simply an unnecessary, self-aggrandizing euphemism for it.
Those choosing “Cuneform” screen names shouldn’t throw self-aggrandizing stones.
Well, now that’s just too easy.
If this were true he obviously would have said something about Terminus not being a safe haven.
– “During the premiere episode, while Gareth didn’t seem to know anyone else’s names among the survivors (calling Rick the “Ringleader”), he did identify Bob by name. How did he know it? Gareth clearly seemed to know Bob.”-You obviously didn’t watch the season finale of 4, because you’d know Rick gave their names, just before Gareth and Alex searched them. And I’m pretty sure Glenn’s group who arrived the proper way(the front gate), most likely introduced themselves like normal people. “Hi I’m Glenn, this is (insert name)”
This is the one thing I don’t get. If “we’re all infected” how can you die/get sick from eating “tained meat”?
Cause they probably don’t know what would happen, cause I’m sure they never had “tainted meat” before. At Terminus they had all the time to kill/prep/eat. Now they are “Hunters”, and were hungry as shit, so they probably didn’t take the proper time to inspect their food.
Also, the virus only reanimates the dead. You die from a bite because you develop a fever and the fever kills you. Than you reanimate. What kills you and what brings you back are two different things. So eating tainted meat could give you the same fever as a bite, thusly killing you
I imagine they modeled the virus along the lines of herpes. It’s literally everywhere including the surface of our skin, but only direct exposure of the live virus to our mucus membranes or open sores triggers an infection.
Or I may be over thinking this.
@FrankenPC
Any thought going into The Walking Dead whatsoever is officially over-thinking it.
The fact that they only knew Bob’s name is NOT true. If you go back to the season 4 finale, when Rick discovered the watch on the Termite, Gareth said, “Rick, what do you want?” They probably learned eeveryone’s names during the “get-to-know-you” period when people first get toTerminus. As for it being “cosmic justice,” that’s because they (Bob, Rick, Darryl and Glenn) were about to be butchered before all hell broke loose. It’s “cosmic justice” that they got one of the four back. Nothing personal = we’re just hungry and dont like squirrels and rabbits.
This is par for the course.
I don’t think they were tracking ricks group. The “cosmic justice” or whatever you call it is the fact that the group they randomly came across and targeted for harvesting was Rick’s. I feel like the conversation would have been the same if they had grabbed any member of the group.
Garreth is a pimp. He never could have outfought Rick. But I didn’t know until this day that it was Bob all along…
Your definition of “Perfect Sense” needs work. There a ton of holes in this theory, and it’s very unlikely. Bob’s bit, not a traitor.
SPOILERS!
Bob’s dead. Gareth’s dead. None of this Terminus stuff was confirmed.
Can we get someone other than Dustin writing about TWD? This shit is getting irritating.
Understatement of the year…
Amen to that!
According to the comics, Dale is the one getting chewed up by garreth, and he was bitten when it happened, so i really think Bob’s been bit.
Its clear that Garreth knows Bob from somewhere, and i think it could be terminus, but I’m not sure, because why would he lead maggie to terminus?
Fun theory, but not even close. Could make the argument that it would have been better this way though, I suppose.
i think its a good theory and would make a great plot, but i wouldn’t call it a spoiler!
EXACTLY!
Because there’s no such thing as a “future spoiler.”
This was so easy to disprove from the get go. Gareth greeted our survivors. Despite calling Rick ‘The Ringleader’,he knew his name and said it a few times. We can assume the same happened to Bob and the others when they get there, especially since Abraham all but says so when he refers to Gareth as the “head asshole in charge’, so clearly they had a conversation. Also, anyone who’d read the comics knew exactly what was coming, as virtually the same thing happened to Dale in the books. Poor Bob, you were all so quick to turn on him. For shame.
Hindsight is 20/20 fucko. You carried more weight YESTERDAY!
Got to love how you commented AFTER you watched the show.
Thanks Dane Late Born Comment.
@GreenBastard Maybe the whole point of waiting is because people familiar with the comics didn’t just want to spoil the whole thing. This isn’t like GoT where there are two discussion areas. If people had gone on and spoiled the storyline which was pretty much exactly as it was in the comics, it would have disproved the entire theory and gotten everyone who hasn’t read the comics pissed off because they would have been spoiled. Now people are just pissed because they were handed a plausible theory that too many were eager to fall for, only to have none of it come to fruition.
This theory makes no sense. Bob arrived to terminus with the first group, before Rick even was at terminus. I assume that the first group was welcomed, they introduced themselves, and then BOOM, they were locked up by the termites. Walking Dead fans love their theories.
I love how you assumed on 10-27-14 @ 7:58 am
@GreenBastard It’s actually not an assumption. If you go back to episode “A”, when Rick and his group arrive at Terminus, after Gareth greets them, Rick tells him their names. Gareth also gave the same standard greeting Mary gave Glenn and his group when they arrived, the whole, “Looks like you’ve been on the road awhile.” spiel. It was how Terminus worked in either getting food or people to work for them. You either did what Gareth wanted you to do or you became food. As evidenced by Gareth’s own brother being slaughtered during the trough scene. It’s not that hard to say that Glenn and anyone in his group saw through the bs and tried to leave or started questioning things. If you resisted the ‘program’ at Terminus, you would be perceived as a threat and thereafter you were simply cattle.
Whoa y’all its just a show calm down killers lol I mean its a show I’m crazy about ha that n SOA uh huh Ohh yeaa lmao n e who no reason to be bitein each others heads off..
Rowles’ insights are usually dead wrong. See this post for the latest glaring example.
I have to say, if you were one of the people who thought this was true, you might be too stupid to watch television. Go read a book or something you retards.
So can we just make this whole post go away? Obviously its not true as we’ve all seen the episode by now but this is still a top trending topic on here.
RE: GreenBastard… “Did you see the guy with Gareth that Tyrese beat the shit out of in the cabin didn’t have a scratch on him, or any swelling. Which indicates to me that they have been traveling longer than a day.”
The lighting is very bad in that scene but if you go back and look again you will see that “that guy’s” face is swollen and his left eye is black and swollen shut… I don’t know that this was the next day but it was less than a week later. It was clear that they were being followed from the time they left Terminus but I think that some of the initial “signs” carved on the trees were there so that the people who ran Terminus didn’t wonder too far from camp without a trail back. Once Terminus was ruined they simply continued using those signs as they tracked Rick et al. I suspected immediately that Bob was bitten while under water and made a comment to my husband about Bob’s leg meat being spoiled…. but all of these theories about him being a Terminus member before ending up at the prison… I just don’t know about that. What I do know is that waiting a week in between episodes seems as torturous as having your leg eaten in front of you! ;)
maybe Bob knew garreth before the cannibles took terminus over and Bob got away from there. That way he would think all his other groups were gone thinking the orginal members were dead and gone.
Or maybe it was even before terminus like before the disease started that made the walkers. If that was the case bob would not know about terminus. Cosmic justice could be that they were friends before the walkers now the had eaten tainted meat from him since hed been bitten.
as for daryl and carol its possible that carol is guarding whoever they found on the trip rather it is beth or survivior of terninus remember some were locked up in train car still and the one lady that meet rick and his group had said it was nice before it was taken over
or even might have found more surviviors from the prison there are still some groups not accounted for.
Or….maybe because in the comics (wich is a lot more intense and sooo much well done then the series), Dale (remember the old guy with the hat who liked Andrea) died by campers who did cannibalism. He just got bit by a walker and he felt alone. He didn’t want to tell Andrea and the rest so he got in the forest near the prison. The cannibalists took him and they cut off one of his legs. So, the point is, this was a big event wich they couldn’t miss to put on the spot in the series. Then came the insane massacre when Rick found out where they were and he came alone. They all laughed at him. That is when Andrea was hidden and she shot one the guys’ hears and it all was intense haha!
Then, why didn’t Bob stop them from going to Terminus? And why didn’t Bob tell them anything about Terminus?
Or maybe, Bob was helping Terminus when it was still a sanctuary. And when it was overtook by some people Bob got out and didn’t help the Terminus. And that’s why Gareth said “Can’t go back Bob”.
But the question is.. Why didn’t Bob stop them from going to the Terminus?
When Gareth was in the church, calling out to the people, he knew everyone by name. Even Carl and Judith. How did he know everyone’s name? He never even saw Judith.
Hey everybody – Although this is an interesting (and fun) theory, BOB was not working with Terminus!!
Let me explain. The 1’st thing everyone was concerned about Gareth knowing Bob’s name at the “Slaughter House”- can’t go back Bob. That;s because the initial group – Bob, Maggie, Glenn, Abraham etc.. reached Terminus first! At the beginning of the 1’st episode of S 5, you can hear everyone in Box car exchanging stories, Abraham clearly states that “they were nice enough. And everything was going on well, but it was time to go! It;s obvious right, THEY ALL INTRODUCED THEMSELVES!! CAUSE THAT’S THE 1’ST DAMN THING YOU DO WHEN YOU MEET SOMEONE FOR THE 1’ST TIME. THAT IS WHY RICK INTRODUCED HIS GROUP WITH ALL THEIR NAMES (IN THE LAST EPISODE OF SEASON 4?? REMEMBER – Rick, Carl, that’s Daryl and Michonne, right before they searched them?) That is how they knew all their names!!! Only Tyreese, Carol, Judith was not part of the group. But then THAT MARTIN DUDE (THE GUY TYREESE BEAT UP IN THE SEASON PREMIER) asked Tyreese, when he was tied up in the cabin -“She got a name? tyreese didn’t say anything, and then he asked again and he said Judith. That is how they knew the Baby’s name. They did not CAROL’S name so addressed her as “Queen Bitch” But again Martin had hear Carol call Tyreese by his name(in the cabin) and so they knew his name!! AND THAT IS HOW THEY KNEW ALL THEIR NAMES!!! SO IN SHORT BOB’S NOT WORKING WITH THEM!!
That’s exactly what i was wondering and i can’t understand why the hell so many people forget that they introduced themselves!!!!!!
I have to chime in…Renoy George is spot on. People are reading too much into this Gareth and Bob prior connection. There is none other than Bob was the one who spoke up at the trough and tried to reason with Gareth and convince him that things didn’t have to be this way. The cosmic justice that Gareth later speaks of when he is holding Bob captive has more to do with his resolve that “there is no going back” as Bob had tried to convince them and that they have “devolved” ie. becoming cannibals and humans having no value other than a food source. For heavens sake, weren’t they chopping up Gareth’s brother on the slab in the slaughter room back at Terminus. His own brother was going to be their next meal!!
The reason he knows Bob’s name and not Rick’s name is that Bob’s group didn;t come in shooting up the place. It would be bat turd crazy for Bob to go to Terminus if he knew the people there.
Ther real question I want to know is did the people in Bob’s roup have some of Mary’s BBQ?
I don’t buy it. When the cannibals took over terminus it was either join them of die. Are you saying they just let Bob walk or were lax enough to let him escape? Don’t think so.
All this theory of Terminus is a load of pants like the sane, previous comments of his ”loved one’s” why would he lead them all to Terminus if he was there in the past?….. Makes no sense. Unless he is a liar. And the reason he has ”skeleton’s” in his closet is that he had a drinking problem all along and spent many a time alone, pissed and in hiding. Scared like a little boy. The reason he was the one left in the group is because he couldn’t be trusted and he was ousted. That is my theory of it anyways. Who knows.
Bob is related to Batman.
If Bob came from Terminus, then why would he go back? If he went with the group that attacked and raped the original group, and he thought his group was still in charge, he wouldn’t bring people he loved to them. If he thought his group was defeated, he wouldn’t walk back to the original group he terrorized.