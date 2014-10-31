This Weatherman Just Won Halloween With His Green-Screened Skeleton Costume

If you’ve been on Facebook at all today, it’s likely your feed has been cluttered with everyone you know’s office Halloween costumes. One of the few downsides of working from home is that on Halloween you don’t get to dress up for work — or, if you do, your pets probably aren’t going to be very impressed by it. Out of all the work costumes I’ve seen posted on social media and the internet today, though, Louisville, Kentucky’s WDRB weather guy, Jude Redfield wins hands down with this creative use of his news station’s green screen. I guess if you’ve got to stand in front of a green screen all day, might as well use it to your advantage once a year.

