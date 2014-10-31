This Weatherman Just Won Halloween With His Green-Screened Skeleton Costume

#Halloween Costumes #Halloween
10.31.14 4 years ago 3 Comments

If you’ve been on Facebook at all today, it’s likely your feed has been cluttered with everyone you know’s office Halloween costumes. One of the few downsides of working from home is that on Halloween you don’t get to dress up for work — or, if you do, your pets probably aren’t going to be very impressed by it. Out of all the work costumes I’ve seen posted on social media and the internet today, though, Louisville, Kentucky’s WDRB weather guy, Jude Redfield wins hands down with this creative use of his news station’s green screen. I guess if you’ve got to stand in front of a green screen all day, might as well use it to your advantage once a year.

(Via Buzzfeed)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Halloween Costumes#Halloween
TAGSgreen screenHalloweenhalloween costumeslocal newsweathermen

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP