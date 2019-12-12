Threat Level Midnight, the action movie that took Michael Scott years to complete, is finally available in full. One of The Office‘s longest-running gags was the existence of an action movie that included hockey, a lot of the employees at Dunder Mifflin and a legendary dance scene we’ve since seen replicated elsewhere in the real world.

Threat Level Midnight revealed itself to The Office viewers over a number of seasons, with the script first showing up and table read, then later actually getting filmed with the help of a number of Scott’s significant others. But we’ve never seen the full movie in one place, and now it’s officially whole.

The official YouTube page of The Office posted Threat Level Midnight in all its 25 glorious minutes earlier in the week, allowing for a full viewing of the thriller without having to bounce between episodes on Netflix.

Here’s the official description of the movie from The Office YouTube page:

After secret agent Michael Scarn (played by Scott) is forced into retirement due to the death of his wife Catherine Zeta-Scarn, the President of the United States of America (played by Darryl Philbin) requests that he prevent Goldenface (played by Jim Halpert) from blowing up the NHL All-Star Game and killing several hostages. Scarn goes undercover and learns how to play hockey, killing another hockey player (played by Oscar Martinez) to make it into the game, but after confronting Goldenface, he is shot. He later recuperates but learns that the President was in on it all along. Depressed, he goes to a bar to drown his sorrows. The patrons of the bar sing a song called “The Scarn” which he danced to with his wife, which cheers Scarn up immensely. With his courage restored, Scarn is able to save the day and blow up Goldenface in the process.

As you can imagine, it’s hilariously bad. But sticking to the bit is something Steve Carrell was great at during his time as Michael Scott, and finally having the full product of his warped writing and directing in one place is an early Christmas present to all fans of The Office.