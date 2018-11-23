YouTube

There were a surprisingly fun amount of touchdown celebrations on Thanksgiving day that warranted attention. With just three NFL games on the Thanksgiving slate, I somehow ended up writing about three different touchdown celebrations over the course of the day. Three seemed a bit like overkill, but that would also be disrespectful to The Office‘s Michael Scott.

Lost in The Salvation Army kettle shenanigans and Amari Cooper shouting out Markelle Fultz’ goofy free throw style was a tribute to one of the greatest cinematic minds in television history. I’m talking, of course, about Threat Level Midnight.