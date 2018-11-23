Steve Carell Was Thrilled To See A Classic ‘The Office’ Dance Used To Celebrate A Touchdown

11.23.18 25 mins ago

YouTube

There were a surprisingly fun amount of touchdown celebrations on Thanksgiving day that warranted attention. With just three NFL games on the Thanksgiving slate, I somehow ended up writing about three different touchdown celebrations over the course of the day. Three seemed a bit like overkill, but that would also be disrespectful to The Office‘s Michael Scott.

Lost in The Salvation Army kettle shenanigans and Amari Cooper shouting out Markelle Fultz’ goofy free throw style was a tribute to one of the greatest cinematic minds in television history. I’m talking, of course, about Threat Level Midnight.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Washington Redskins#The Office
TAGSmichael scottSTEVE CARELLTHE OFFICEthe scarnWashington Redskins

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Dipset, Rita Ora and 0PN

11.23.18 6 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.20.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.19.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.19.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Anderson Paak, Smashing Pumpkins, And Mumford And Sons

11.16.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.13.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP