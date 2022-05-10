Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have been through a lot together. Though they began working together on Saturday Night Live in 2001, they originally met back in the early 1990s, and have continued to be part of each other’s lives ever since. On Saturday night, as The Hollywood Reporter wrote, the comedic duo sat down to discuss both their personal and professional lives for an “In Conversation” event that closed out the Netflix Is a Joke Festival.

The topics they discussed for the 75-minute event varied, but were dictated by a series of prompts written on paper and stuffed into a bunch of bowls. The first question turned out to be a great one: Who is the most famous person to ever hit on you?

While Poehler joked that John McCain seemed to take a liking to her (no doubt Meghan McCain will find a way to bring that up and make it all about her), Fey shared a rather bizarre story that left her utterly confused. “This is the kind of weird thing that used to happen to me,” she said. “One time when he was hosting SNL, at the after-party, it was late and Kevin Spacey tried to hit on me. I was like, ‘Who is this for? Who is this little performance for?’”

Fey’s confusion at the unexpected flirtation is understandable. Though Spacey’s sexuality was the object of much speculation for many years, the actor refused to comment on the topic, which seemed to only make some people more interested in the answer. It wasn’t until 2017, after Star Trek: Discovery star Anthony Rapp claimed that when he was just 14 years old, Spacey attempted to seduce him in an inappropriate and somewhat aggressive manner.

Spacey didn’t do himself any favors when, by way of apologizing to Rapp, came out as gay. As if that explained the reason behind what Spacey himself described as “deeply inappropriate drunken behavior” toward a teenager.

As for Fey and Poehler, they shared that while they generally go for different types of guys, they do have one shared crush: 1970s John Travolta. “He can get it,” Poehler said.

(Via The Hollywood Reporter)