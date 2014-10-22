Tina Fey’s Jan Hooks Tribute Included A Great Rob ‘F*cking’ Schneider Burn

#30 Rock #Tina Fey #SNL
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.22.14 31 Comments
jan hooks tina fey

NBC

During her acceptance speech at the Elle Women in Hollywood Awards on Monday night, Tina Fey honored the great Jan Hooks, who recently died at the too-young age of 57. Like Kevin Nealon’s ode, Fey’s speech was sweet and sad; unlike Nealon, however, the 30 Rock star used the tribute as an excuse to make fun of Rob F*cking Schneider’s unlikely (and almost uniformly awful) film career.

“She was another woman who meant so much to me. When we were doing 30 Rock and we needed to cast Jane Krakowski’s estranged Florida dirtbag mother and I thought, ‘My God, do you think we could get Jan Hooks?’ Because she’s an idol of mine, from the Sweeney Sisters to the Miss Self Esteem Pageant. Just the funniest woman ever. And I was like, ‘Do you think we could get her? And the answer was like, ‘Yeah, you can get her.’ She was living in Woodstock. And the phone was not ringing.

We called her and said, ‘Do you want to do this?’ And she was like, ‘OK?’ She was actually a little shy about jumping back into the game. And she came down and she was so funny. We did a scene where Jenna and her mother are reunited and they’ve been estranged, but they decide to sing their duet that they used to sing in pageants when Jenna was a child. And it was a mother and a daughter singing to each other: “Do that to me one more time…” And it was so funny and the crew was so mesmerized. It was all at once the most ridiculous and heartbreaking and beautiful, this weird mother-daughter relationship. And I’m so proud of it.

It made me sad when she passed, and it made me mad at the time how available she was. Jan should have had a bigger career. Jan deserved a big movie career. Certainly as big as Rob Schneider’s f*cking career. She was a bigger star on SNL.” (Via)

No film career is better than Deuce Bigalow: European Gigolo. Also from the ceremony:

ELLE's 21st Annual Women In Hollywood Celebration - Show

Getty Image

Fey joked, “Amy [Poehler] and I talk about longevity. And we talk about what projects that we can line up that we can age into. I know Amy has optioned a graphic novel about a lunch lady,” which could be an SNL movie (hopefully without Rob Schneider).

Via USA Today

Around The Web

TOPICS#30 Rock#Tina Fey#SNL
TAGS30 ROCKjan hooksrob schneiderSNLTINA FEY

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP