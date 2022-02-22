The main subject of The Tinder Swindler, who claims he has never swindled anyone on Tinder, is speaking out about the Netflix doc, claiming he is a “legit businessman” who never scammed anyone out of money, despite an entire documentary offering plenty of proof that he is, in fact, a con man.

In a new interview with Inside Edition, Simon Hayut, who uses the alias Simon Leviev on Tinder (because using an alias is always a great sign) says he’s “not a monster” and is “just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder.” Fact check: He met girls on Tinder, then proceeded to scam them out of nearly $10 million. But, it’s okay, because, in his words, he’s “just a guy.”

Hayut said he is trying to clear his name after the Netflix documentary had social media users slamming the scammer for conning multiple women into giving him money. “I’m not a fraud and I’m not a fake,” said the guy with two names. “People don’t know me so they cannot judge me.” Hayut was also joined in the interview by his current girlfriend, who claims he has never taken any money from her. He has since been banned from social media apps Tinder, OkCupid, Match.com among others. The alleged businessman also says he doesn’t feel sorry for the women in the documentary. “I want to clear my name, I want to say to the world, this is not true.”

In order to prove he isn’t a fake, Hayut/Leviev has since started a clothing line and an NFT collection. To prove he is wealthy, he said he bought Bitcoin all the way back in 2011, adding “I don’t need to say how much it’s worth now.” He’s also selling custom videos on Cameo. The scammer has also signed with an agent and wants to start his own dating show, which will no doubt be a stunning disaster.