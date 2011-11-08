TLC to Air ‘Cops’-Like DUI Show

TLC has long been America’s #1 channel for people seeking a 21st century freak show, but the cable network is edging into truTV’s territory with its newest offering:
The network has ordered D.U.I., a new series that goes behind the scenes of drunk-driving law enforcement in Oklahoma. TLC has picked up 12 episodes, with six debuting next month and the rest planned for 2012.
Unlike COPS, the TLC show just focuses on drunk-driving suspects and follows their story from being pulled over and being interrogated, to, if necessary, arrest and sentencing. [EW]
I freely admit that drunk people getting arrested can be hilarious (see: donka doo balls), but as someone who’s been pulled over under suspicion of DUI three different times (and never arrested!), I don’t think I could enjoy this. Even when you’re SOBER it’s an incredibly annoying/scary process. “I can smell alcohol in your vehicle.” Yeah officer, did you not see the three Marines passed out in my car? Or did you just think they were really tired from volunteering at a soup kitchen on a Saturday night?
Awesome, I can’t wait for the same folks who handle midgets and child beauty pageants to take a crack at criminal procedure. I hope they use selective editing and scoring to make anyone asserting their 4th and 5th Amendment rights look like they are guilty!
3/3? Congrats. Were you above the limit? I’ve never had a chance to really test this theory, and never will, but I feel like I’m a better driver at .08 than most people are sober. I’m not saying that should give me a blank check to drive drunk but why can’t I take a test so to have a license saying my limit is 0.12?
The only time I had to take a Breathalyzer was the time that I’d had a single glass of wine with dinner three hours before. Another time I’d had two drinks in three hours but was swerving because it was late and I was nodding off. The other time might’ve been iffy — I’d only had a couple Bud Lights all night, but someone bought a round of shots just before we left and I couldn’t say no. I was safe to drive for my tolerance, but a Breathalyzer might’ve said otherwise.
This is a terrible idea. Drunks in Oklahoma are going to take this as a challenge.
I once knew a Marine who did 2 tours without a scratch, got home for good, and got killed while driving drunk. He was 23. It sucked.
You might have a tougher time finding a sober driver than a drunk one in Oklahoma.
In you’re pulled over in Montana and blow a 0.0, the state trooper is required to give you a beer or a shot (driver’s choice).
Still not worth having to live in Montana.
We have had shows like this in Australia for years. But here it’s called RBT: Random Breath Tests. Pretty stupid show. But now that we have the big trucks that test people for drugs as well, it can get really weird.
Better when they add subtitles to the incredibly drunk and high.
One of my good friends is an ex-Marine and he’s been pulled over drunk at least a half dozen times. He always gives the cop his license and registration with his military ID on top of them…Gotten off scot-free every time, even when the cop caught him peeing in the bushes on the side of the highway.
“Here’s an appealing fellow. In fact, they’re a-pealing him off the pavement!”