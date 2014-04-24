To Celebrate His New HBO Show, Here’s The Best Of John Oliver On ‘The Daily Show’

John Oliver’s big fancy HBO show Last Week Tonight debuts this Sunday in a big fancy post-Game of Thrones/Silicon Valley/Veep timeslot, which is really just an excellent piece of news. John Oliver is terrific, as we’ve seen over his entire seven-year run as a correspondent and guest host on The Daily Show, so there’s really no reason to believe this project will be anything less than that. I mean, this is the guy who invented the Carlos Danger dance.
So, case closed is what I’m saying.
But anyway, to celebrate this occasion, I’ve rounded up some of the highlights from his tenure on The Daily Show, which I will now present below. Enjoy.
His three-part Australia Gun Control Masterpiece
Welcoming the Royal Baby
Taking on the Tea Party
The Stewart/Oliver press conference after the Anthony Weiner scandal broke
Anthony Weiner again, because he’s kind of Oliver’s muse at this point
Coverage of the Royal Wedding
I love you, Sir Archibald Mapsalot
The couple who foreclosed on Bank of America
And, of course, a little Fox News bashing
Good luck with your new show, you delightful British loon.
Thank you, sir! This is a great primer for SUNDAY SUNDAY SUNDAY…
…Jesus, did I just say “primer” in conversation? I gotta cut down on the NPR….
I was hoping he was going to get with Britta on this season of Community. It would have given me some small semblance of hope for my chances with Gillian Jacobs.
Could still happen, if she’s into a penis shaped like a cluster of buildings.
This clip really has everything a John Oliver set needs, props, rage, bad reporting, and a surprise ending.
The first time he did the “Danger-Dance”, is the moment I realized that he was relatively attractive… it surprised the crap out of me, but there’s no going back.
17th Century British Guy in the coverage of the Royal Wedding segment was the best thing ever.
The lack of any World Cup 2010 videos is incredibly offensive. That was comedy gold.