Tom Hanks‘ niece, Carly Reeves, did not take getting eliminated from a reality show well. Reeves was part of the Season 2 cast of Claim to Fame, the ABC reality series that tasks contestants with guessing which famous relatives their opponents are related to while concealing their own. For Reeves, that fateful moment came during the season premiere.

After getting outed by her fellow contestant, Hugo, an emotional Reeves couldn’t contain her shock that she was already going home after just one episode. While she handled the loss as best she could on camera, Reeves exploded as soon as she left the elimination ceremony.

“I didn’t even get to do any challenges. I don’t deserve this. I should have more camera time. I should be here longer!” she could be seen yelling out in frustration as she grabbed clothes to pack. Several of her castmates appeared shocked as they overheard her meltdown from inside the house, which prompted cast member Karsyn to note, “I did not have that level of drama for my first guess-off on my Claim to Fame bingo card.”

However, in a follow-up interview with Entertainment Weekly, Reeves fully admitted that she “over-reacted” and copped to being a “very dramatic person.”

“I was just angry in general at myself, and at the fact that I was going home,” Reeves said. “And then that turned to complete despair and sadness. I even say, like, ‘I should get more camera time!’ That’s just so silly of me to say. But I also was just saying things out of my mouth.”

(Via PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly)