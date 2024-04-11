Tom Hiddleston is returning to a familiar role, and no, this time it’s not Loki. The Marvel favorite is reportedly set to star in not just one, but two more seasons of The Night Manager. Hiddleston received rave reviews for his portrayal of Jonathan Pine in the BBC adaptation of the John le Carré novel that aired all the way back in 2016.

While the book itself doesn’t have a sequel, that hasn’t stopped series creator David Farr from crafting a new story for the upcoming seasons that will take place eight years after the events of The Night Manager season 1. Farr hopes the new story will honor le Carré who passed away in 2020.

Via Variety:

“John le Carré’s work has long been an inspiration to me and working closely with him on season 1 was an honor and a pleasure. I did not tread lightly into extending The Night Manager beyond the original book, but an idea came to me a couple of years ago which felt truthful to that unique world of dark corners and shady identities. No one marries the suspense of espionage with a deep exploration of the human soul quite like le Carré. I hope that in some way we can pay homage to his uneasy genius in this new exploration.”

Hiddleston also issued a statement confirming his return to the gritty spy series.

“The first series of The Night Manager was one of the most creatively fulfilling projects I have ever worked on,” he said. “The depth, range, and complexity of Jonathan Pine was, and remains, a thrilling prospect. I’m so looking forward to reuniting with Simon and Stephen Cornwell, David Farr, and Stephen Garrett, and to working with Georgi Banks-Davies to tell the next chapter of our story. I can’t wait.”

The new seasons will mark a joint collaboration between the BBC and Prime Video. Filming for The Night Manager season 2 is expected to start later this year. It will run for six episodes, but there is no release date at this time.

