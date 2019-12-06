The kids of Westeros are doing well for themselves, post-Game of Thrones. Sophie Turner (Sansa) and Maisie Williams (Arya) will star in the new series Survive and Two Weeks to Live, respectively, and they’re all over social media; Richard Madden (Robb) is filming The Eternals and he won Best Actor – Television Series Drama at the Golden Globes for his performance in Bodyguard; Isaac Hempstead Wright (Bran) gets called “your grace” everywhere he goes. But those are just the Stark kids. What about the Baratheon siblings? Jack Gleeson (Joffrey) basically retired from acting, but Nell Tiger Free (Myrcella) is in M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ series Servant, and Dean-Charles Chapman (Tommen) is one of the co-leads in 1917, the latest film from Sam Mendes.

While promoting the stressful war movie (our review), which was shot to look like one continuous take, Chapman was naturally asked about the Game of Thrones series finale. He hasn’t seen it — he stopped watching after his character jumped into meme infamy — but he did tell Variety about an encounter he had with a viewer.

Chapman has had his fair share of memorable fan encounters — like one who wanted to engage in fisticuffs after recognizing him as the youngest Baratheon. Chapman recalls, “He was like, ‘I really hate you. I want to punch you in the face.’ And my mates were like, ‘Whoa whoa whoa.’” (Via)

Chapman doesn’t say whether he accepted the violent offer, but hopefully his “mates” held him back. (His “mates” is actually one “mate,” and the one “mate” is actually “seven Ser Pounces in a trench coat.”)

