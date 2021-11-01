After competing against Adult Swim’s very strong stable of animated voice talent, Tracy Morgan has emerged as the new voice of Early Cuyler in the final season of Squidbillies. The role was originally voiced by Stuart D. Baker, who essentially detonated his career last summer by launching a parade of offensive posts on Facebook, including one where he referred to country music superstar Dolly Parton as a “freak-titted, old Southern bimbo” because she voiced her support for the Black Lives Matter protests.

After being fired from the role, Baker lashed out at Cartoon Network and the makers of Squidbillies while continuing to make some not great remarks about Americans “forsaking your own race.” Via The Wrap:

“I just hope you a-holes are happy you took a good Man and talent down. You succeeded. Be proud that you ruined a person’s life all because of [the] Freak Show called ‘Dolly Parton and BLM.’ Thanks a lot. I gave my best to you assholes for over 30 years. I guess you just love to kick someone when they’re down. That’s so twisted and perverted. Again, thanks! I’m [sic] remember you bastards!”

Clearly, nothing of value was lost as Morgan steps into the role, which was revealed via a video of other voice actors auditioning for the part. When he won, Morgan celebrated the moment by announcing, “I’m Tracy Morgan, and I’m the new voice of Superman.” (He’ll eventually get it right. It’ll be cool.)

The Squidbillies final season premieres November 7 on Adult Swim.

(Via Deadline)