Treat Yo’ Self To The 10 Best GIFs From Last Night’s ‘Parks And Recreation’

That’s because it was barely about the flu. We learn early on that Andy’s sneezing, Leslie’s puking, and Larry’s trapped in a bubble, but by the end of the episode, Andy’s harmonizing with Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy (Summerteeth 4 Life!), Leslie learns she’s pregnant, and Larry, well, I’m not sure what happened to Larry, so let’s assume he’s dead. Or he maybe he made it out safe and sound, I dunno. “Flu Season 2” could have been repeat of former glories, but instead, it used everyone getting sick as a template to tell an entirely new batch of stories. Including Baby Knope. Maybe it’s the blueberry wine talking, but I thought Megan Amram and Dave King, who co-wrote the episode, did a fine job at making us NOT groan that, ugh, this sitcom’s in its sixth season; of course the female protagonist is pregnant.
I want a kid for Leslie (and Ben) as much as I did Liz Lemon.
Partially because we’ll never spend much time with him/her (assuming next season is the show’s last, which I’m guessing it will be). Parks already has one magnificent baby in Andy; there’s no need to add another. Also, words don’t do Eagleton Ron justice, so here’s Sam Elliot talking about beef.
1. Is Roger McGuinn available?
I really hope they have Billy Eichner show up more often. He’s made a great show even better.
Son of a bitch Chimp … Aren’t you just a ray of fucking sunshine? Calm down and eat a cupcake, bro. Seriously
I died on Heimlich.
If y’all get a chance, watch the Producer’s Cut on NBC or Hulu. Four words: Perd Hapley, Slam Poet.
Five extra minutes of fun.
Since season 3, and retroactively into season 2, I have considered this my favorite show on tv. But at this point I feel like I’m only watching out of obligation.
Sure, there are some funny lines, but it just seems like they’ve run out of funny situations. And that they’ve even run short on the heart that made the show so special. Everyone on the show has pretty much made it by now.. Tom just needs to open his restaurant, which seems like a lock to happen in the finale.
Andy and April, married. Ron, married with children. Ann and Chris, married with children and moved on. Ben and Leslie, married & expecting.
They filled in the pit, Leslie was elected to office, Pawnee and Eagleton merged… What more am I supposed to watch for? Especially with this brutal lack of Jean Ralphio.
damn, i was really hoping the third reply would be another daniel bryan avatar
I’m with Leary. What made this show GREAT was its ability to craft long-term storylines: April and Andy, Leslie and Ben, Leslie running for city council, even the budget crisis/Harvest Festival. Yes, Parks is still funny because it has great characters we know and love, but the element of drama/suspense has pretty much dried up. And there’s nothing dramatic about a sitcom pregnancy, either. It will be cute and touching, but not in any way suspenseful.
Yikes, “brutal lack of Jean Ralphio.” I really don’t think this show is for you if that’s what you clamor for.
I’m hoping they’ll flash forward through half the pregnancy next year so they don’t spend the whole season focusing on it.
So true…..I hope the Fall 2014 opener has them putting him on the bus for the first day of Kindergarten….or College…..
Great episode overall. Billy Eichner was fantastic…
Drunk Ben was killing it.
Also, did it bug anyone else that the little country bieber was playing the guitar riff on his bass?
That was youtube weirdo Bo Burham
Ron and Ron together again and it felt so good.
Where the fuck are the Billy Eichner gifs? He was easily the funniest part of last night’s episode, and dare I say the best thing to happen to P&R this whole season.
“I guess the wine cellar at Tom’s Bistro will have to be soundproof.”
I’ve seen a lot of people saying they can’t stand Craig. These people deserve to be DECAPITATED IN FRONT OF THEIR WEEPING MOTHERS.
I agree. I almost want a Crazy Craig spinoff. I love Billy Eichner so much I dont want it to be a case of too much of a good thing, but the dude kills me every time he’s on.
I died when the crew ordered the wine at the end. Those wine orders would have driven a normal wine drinker insane.
Ben jumping the fence may be my favorite drunk moment over the Swanson dance. That moment was gold, gold I tell you!
That was a good episode. I laughed my ass of at Sam Elliot in the woods. Especially the whole “Are you a ghost?” “Am I?” Bit.
And I died a little when I figure out there was a baby storyline on the way. Two things I care the least about in life: babies and world peace.
I want Baby Wyatt/Knope to be a girl, so she can marry Baby Trager/Perkins. Because you know that’s what Leslie would want.
But I’m disappointed in Ben not making a Pyatt Pree reference regarding blueberry wine blue mouth. Step up your nerd game, Wyatt!!!
Okay, then there need to be TWO Wyatt/Knope babies.
I like the John [Redacted] Swanson idea.
Not John [Redacted] Swanson? Leslie and Ron as in-laws would be incredible.
Unashamed and absolute Wilco apologist here: I loved seeing Tweedy’s deadpan reactions to Andy correcting him on the harmonies. Made my week.
I came here to say the same thing – funniest thing I’ve seen on this show in a long time.
That was outstanding.
And I loved Tweedy being in a scene about trying to get a classic band back together. I wonder what experiences he drew upon for the role?
That was a great scene.
STOP. POPPING. and LOCKING? Wasn’t that on “Community?”
Think he meant pooping man. Kinda crazy misspelling the second word of the article huh?