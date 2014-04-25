Treat Yo’ Self To The 10 Best GIFs From The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Finale

A recurring shot on Mad Men is of elevator doors closing on Don Draper, symbolizing the separation Dick Whitman feels from the rest of the world. On last night’s Parks and Recreation season finale, set three years in the future from the Unity Concert, Jon Hamm’s character is fired by Leslie Knope for being a Larry. Shortly thereafter, Leslie and Ben Wyatt rush into an elevator…and the doors close.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN.

Oh wait, it doesn’t mean anything, because this is Parks and Recreation we’re talking about. In my season-recapping post from yesterday, I compared the most waffle-filled of NBC’s sitcoms to birthday cake — “Moving Up” was an Oreo cake topped with Twix bars and black-and-white cookies. (Also, waffles.) It satisfied everyone: Mouse Rat reunited, Ginuwine danced with Hologram Lil’ Sebastian, Yo La Tengo dressed up as Bobby Knight, the Cones of Dunshire returned, Tom’s Bi had a successful opening, Ben met his musical hero. There was so much to enjoy in this episode that I’m 170 words into this post, and I still haven’t mentioned VICE PRESIDENT MICHELLE OBAMA turning Leslie into Jacob Silj.

We’ll get to talking about the ending of the episode later today (be sure to read Schur’s interview with Alan Sepinwall about, among other things, the time jump, which I loved, btw), but instead of focusing on only what “Three Years Later” means for the future of Parks, appreciate the here and now, because the sun is rising over a sea of love and waffles and possibility. Take a deep breathe and enjoy the view.

Yeah, like that.

1. That’s the same look Ben would later give Kay Hanley.

2. Why can’t I buy the Cones of Dunshire and True American yet?

3. Be sure to have the Bigoli.

4. Craig’s best line, no question.