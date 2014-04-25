Treat Yo’ Self To The 10 Best GIFs From The ‘Parks And Recreation’ Finale

A recurring shot on Mad Men is of elevator doors closing on Don Draper, symbolizing the separation Dick Whitman feels from the rest of the world. On last night’s Parks and Recreation season finale, set three years in the future from the Unity Concert, Jon Hamm’s character is fired by Leslie Knope for being a Larry. Shortly thereafter, Leslie and Ben Wyatt rush into an elevator…and the doors close.
WHAT DOES IT MEAN.
Oh wait, it doesn’t mean anything, because this is Parks and Recreation we’re talking about. In my season-recapping post from yesterday, I compared the most waffle-filled of NBC’s sitcoms to birthday cake — “Moving Up” was an Oreo cake topped with Twix bars and black-and-white cookies. (Also, waffles.) It satisfied everyone: Mouse Rat reunited, Ginuwine danced with Hologram Lil’ Sebastian, Yo La Tengo dressed up as Bobby Knight, the Cones of Dunshire returned, Tom’s Bi had a successful opening, Ben met his musical hero. There was so much to enjoy in this episode that I’m 170 words into this post, and I still haven’t mentioned VICE PRESIDENT MICHELLE OBAMA turning Leslie into Jacob Silj.
We’ll get to talking about the ending of the episode later today (be sure to read Schur’s interview with Alan Sepinwall about, among other things, the time jump, which I loved, btw), but instead of focusing on only what “Three Years Later” means for the future of Parks, appreciate the here and now, because the sun is rising over a sea of love and waffles and possibility. Take a deep breathe and enjoy the view.
Yeah, like that.
1. That’s the same look Ben would later give Kay Hanley.
2. Why can’t I buy the Cones of Dunshire and True American yet?
3. Be sure to have the Bigoli.
4. Craig’s best line, no question.
“Pony” was an awesome choice that I should have seen coming, because the subject is so far from what Lil’ Sebastian is about that it’s perfect.
Also, Bobby Knightranger!
Dammit, no “I’m the Maverick!” gif?
BRB
Looks like crap, but at least it exists.
Craig is the worst character in the history of anything.
Yes…pure awful
Agreed. Dear lord he is annoying as hell.
I missed Jean Ralphio saying he was a question on the bar exam. Thankful for the gifs to help me catch what I missed.
I think it was more than three years. Probably closer to five. The kids looked a lot older than 2-2.5.
It literally said “three years later” in a giant graphic.
Also I think this episode was Craig’s finest hour. “Wiiging out,” “He doesn’t deserve her, and vice-versa!” and his scene with Donna in the wine cellar were all perfect.
And for what it’s worth, I’ve decided I was being overly harsh about Tom in the comments a few days ago. This season featured the first episode of Parks that I thought was kinda bad (not counting season 1), and Tom’s plot was the worst part of it, so I’ve been a little hard on him a little since then, but he’s not bad. Though I stand by my argument that he was better before things started going his way all the time.
That was weird, huh? He did more with Joan Calamezzo than with Tom. But they are definitely not as close as they once were; they fell-out a bit when Daddy Saperstein was taking-over Rent-a-swag. So it made a bit of sense.
I miss Rent-a-swag. Tom is improved by the presence of Jean Ralphio, but they had no interaction this episode.
Such a good episode. My big takeaway: Lucy lawless is insanely hot.
Spartacus was a better show thanks to her assets.
Jon Hamm. Because the episode wasn’t awesome enough they had to include him.
Really excellent episode. Was hoping they’d do a time-skip, and I’m very pleased that they actually had the balls to do it. Craig also had some of his best lines yet. And Leslie finally finding out about Duke Silver was great. Do we think she’s learned to play the sax by now, or is it more likely that she got frustrated after one lesson and lost interest?
Loved the episode.
The time jump was shocking as hell, but it felt more strange than anything else. After everything that had happened in the episode with the time jump it felt like this was written before they knew they were picked up for another season, so it was written as a series finale. Using that logic, the time jump seemed more like an epilogue, which may explain how the tone felt a little off.
Now that it has been picked up for another season there are two ways they can go:
One, pick up where we left off with Leslie moving up to the 3rd floor and eventually make our way to the elevator seen in the final shot.
Two, pick up at the elevator, three years later, and basically skip over everything that happened between the Unity Concert and the time jump, only filling us in through lines of dialogue and/or photos/news reports.
I’m up for either one, really.
I would prefer the first one, but I feel like they can’t do that because that would require Jon Hamm to be on the show.
They should make the “5,000 Candles in the Wind” all star performance available as a download. It would raise a ton of money for charity.
I thought this was a great episode, but the three years later scene felt weird. If it were the series finale, sure, but since it’s coming back next year, that felt weird.
I didn’t understand the time lapse either…it seemed forced.
@Thatsamare – actually this is the first season finale they didn’t do that. It’s the first time they were sure they were coming back by the time the finale was written and shot.
I think they wrote this season as their last one ‘just in case.’
Hell yes. This episode had me giddy as all hell. What a way to finish up the season… but now I really have no clue what comes next.
Two words: Quackson Five.
I don’t even know who Ginuwine is, but that was still awesome.
Ginuwine is Ginuwine. He’s Ginuwine.
Seriously?
whaaaaaaaa? You don’t know who Ginuwine is? What the hell, Anne Perkins?
I’ve probably said this before, but Parks and Rec is a welcome happy spot in my usual lineup of gritty/cynical/serious TV shows that I watch. It’s a nice show about nice people doing nice things for each other. I’m always a little sad to see it go for a few months.
This would’ve made the best series finale.
I thought that myself as I was watching. It sure felt like a spiritual finale. Maybe it’ll end up like Scrubs, where the last season finale was really more of a series finale, and we’ll consider the upcoming season to be like Scrubs 2.0.
I consider this to be the finale at this point. The show has dropped in quality considerably the last two seasons.
Yeah, but then we’d all be pissed that it ended too soon. And NBC would have no idea what to replace it with.
Yea I actually can’t get past that. It was so, so perfect.
Ben’s face when they introduced the hologram of Li’l Sebastian was classic. He still doesn’t get it.
That whole sequence just slayed me.
You missed when Ben’s accountant friend popped up from behind that pillar. That made me laugh the hardest
“That was the quickest one ever.”
I know is not the last season but i thought that was an excellent way to end a series. No drama, everyone coming back and happy and successful in the future. Thats how i like my endings.
Would have been a perfect series finale. Can’t imagine they could top it next year. Wonder if the leap-forward isn’t their version of BB’s “machine-gun in the trunk” moment that opened the final season, and everything after that was the lead-up…?
Did anyone else notice that Dr. Saperstein also had Ben’s dry cleaning idea?
EXACTLY, great reference! & Tom’s reaction was spot on.
Was it just me or did April’s ass look fantastic in those orange pants? Hoo boy…
It was not just you. I immediately went to this: [youtu.be]
I may have hit the rewind 5s button when she was explaining sign-ups at the pre-concert meeting
Also… Fuck the Decemberists. Id rather of watch the Bobby Knight Rangers play Sister Christian a couple more itmes
If Michelle Obamas the Vice President…does that mean Obama and Biden are more than friends?
@Eatz it still works.
err blown not blowin (damn no edit button).
Oh my God that’s why he changed his view on gay marriage! /mind blowin
What happened to Tammy and her schemes, though? I was expecting her to come back later in the ep.
I find that Jon Glaser is used the perfect amount. He’s the type of person that is good for five minutes. Any longer and you want to murder the entire room.
I read somewhere else that they’ll be releasing a “Producer’s Cut” with that part in it on nbc.com today, those are usually on hulu as well.
The criminal under-use of Jon Glaser is my only complaint about P&R.
In the Sepinwall interview, Schur revealed there was a sub-plot that got cut for time, where Ron and Diane end up trying to hook Jamm up with Tammy 2, which would be a perfect pairing, really.
I desperately want to find a Unity Concert album somewhere. Or just “5000 candles in the wind” that I can play on a loop.
Thumbs up on skipping the pregnancy jokes too, if that’s where we pick up next season that’d be great.
I put this in the other post, but here goes again because I really mean it. On the NBC YouTube page they did interviews with the whole cast about the finale, and Lucy Lawless and Megan Mullally both talk about Tammy and Jamm hooking up, which sounds both fantastic and gross (but mostly fantastic). I hope we get that deleted scene ASAP.
Gold star for you good sir!
I know the answer to this. It was cut for time and should be in the “producer’s cut” they put on Hulu and nbc.com today.
So that concert was a lot of fun. Didn’t Danger beg for “Pony” to be about Lil Sebastian? Is he just on cloud 9 today?
Best part – 3 year time jump skipping over all the stupid “we just had a baby!” tropes. +142 for that one P&R.
Yes. The only way to escape the horrible baby trap.
So I guess I’m the only one that felt like the episode was a bit hollow, that having everyone get what they want like it was just falling into their laps felt a little off? Not that there weren’t some genuine laughs but…
I guess I am, back off the nerd section of Uproxx for me I guess.
It was a good episode…but the ending ruined it. The correct ending was Leslie taking the job…like she should have. Where they screwed up royally…shoe horning the job into Pawnee so that everything stays the same. Honestly? That was awful…and then the time lapse? Did the show get hit on the head? Has it forgotten that it was a mockumentary style show? And when are they gonna finish the fucking Park from the beginning of the series!!!!
They’ve earned it after putting Leslie through a season long election to become a councilman only to have her recalled a year later.
Well to contrast it with say like the award episode where Ron got the woman of the year award from the feminist organization or whatever it was. The choices Ron and Leslie made ended up strengthening their friendship (which was great) but the resolution did just fall into their laps.
Uh… Parks & Rec has always been a happy show where everything works out for everyone.
No, you’re entirely on point… I thought I was watching an episode of parks and rec, not Entourage….
awww… I wanted a gif of Ron’s face when he smell/sense Tammy was near it was priceless.
Yeah they were aware that they didn’t want to rehash the whole baby story line. The Jon Hamm being worse that Berry or whatever his name was now.
This was just a bad season. I think i’m gonna quit watching the show now before it sinks as low as The Office did in it’s later seasons.It feels like this show is going the same way now.
I enjoyed the season, but I really didn’t enjoy the finale that much. When I heard Parks was ending next year, I wasn’t that sad about it, because I realize how hard it is to keep a show funny and good. Parks was largely on-point all season, but the finale was just OK. If this had been the series finale, I would have been content with that.
That was the discussion at my house. We were actually mad that another season was coming because it was so many great endings. Networks just don’t know when to say no. Always leave them wanting more, not comparing your last seasons to a left over Lean Cuisine (or other shitty thing).
@MonkeyButt Now that you mention it, last night really would have served as a great finale.
They just don’t know when to stop & go out on a high. This would have been the perfect final ending & fans could have left with a mostly positive vibe. They’ll probably wreck the shit out of it in the next few seasons & we’ll be bitching about P&R along with The Office.
I largely agree with you. Not that it was “bad” on the whole, but it hasn’t been anywhere near seasons 3/4 good.
Of course I’m a huge Office fan and felt the pile on during seasons 6 and 7 were unjustified (I’ll give anyone 8 wasn’t good) and quietly hoped P&R die hards would have to endure the same when this show got that old.
I know I should forgive and forget most of the time with your posts, Kurp … but I’m going to shit all over your obnoxiously-egregious, fuck-awful mistake of calling Michelle Obummer the fucking Vice President. God damn it. Seriously. Fuck you. Go write for Buzzfeed, like …yesterday.
Glad to see that trend of over the top criticism is finally dying down. It was getting out of hand for awhile.
THIS WAS A GOOD EPISODE AND I LIKED IT A LOT AND I REALIZE I AM TALKING VERY LOUD
“VICE PRESIDENT MICHELLE OBAMA”
lol
Good thing it was in all caps. I think Rowles is filling in for Kurp today.
Clearly, she is the real power behind the office of the President.
Man, First Lady Joe Biden is going to be pissed when he reads this post.