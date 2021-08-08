Trevor Moore, ‘The Whitest Kids U Know’ Co-Creator, Is Dead At 41

The comedy world saw another shocking loss and subsequent outpouring of grief on Saturday when The Whitest Kids U Know co-creator Trevor Moore was reported dead at 41 after an unexplained accident.

Deadline reported on Saturday that Moore died in an accident, news that was confirmed by his manager and wife, Aimee Carlson in a statement.

“We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world. We don’t know how we’ll go on without him, but we’re thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving.”

Moore was a well-respected comedian who co-created the Whitest Kids U Know improv troupe that later got its own sketch comedy show. Moore worked on Saturday Night Live behind the scenes and did comedy from a young age, but he rose to fame with Zach Cregger, Sam Brown, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter as founding members of the The Whitest Kids U Know comedy troupe. After the group won the HBO US Comedy Arts Festival in 2006, they landed a show by the same name that ran for five seasons on Fuse and IFC. In later years, he worked on other shows including some children’s projects with Disney.

News of Moore’s death led to an outpouring of grief online, with many sharing their favorite clips from the show thanks to a YouTube channel that uploaded sketches over the last year.

RIP Trevor Moore, one of the funniest guys that ever lived pic.twitter.com/BfJMUTGFBy — drinking room temp gatorade in between bong hits (@websiteidi0t) August 7, 2021

It's so fucking hard to pick, but since I see so many people posting WKUK sketches in tribute I'll just say this absolute classic was my favorite. RIP Trevor Moore ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6NEJiSJgQx — chance? 🍒 (@yungsnorlaxx) August 7, 2021

heartbreaking to hear abt trevor moore. I loved watching WKUK as a kid, and this sketch in particular has always made me laugh pic.twitter.com/IF4ji5k6Zt — america's lounge singer (@KrangTNelson) August 8, 2021

Drinking a gallon of PCP in Trevor’s memory https://t.co/loif33RaV5 — merritt k (@merrittk) August 7, 2021

Many other comedians and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on Twitter as well.

Just devastating. I loved Trevor's work as a comedy musician, and of course, in WKUK. A huge loss. Sending love to his family and friends. https://t.co/k1sV0wJriA — Allie Goertz (@AllieGoertz) August 7, 2021

Goddamnit, this is shocking. Trevor was hilarious and a super sweet guy, I used to run into him regularly in LA. Whitest Kids was great and had real impact (I remember when Budweiser once ripped off one of their sketches for a commercial). RIP.https://t.co/fTyWGBBo8Z — James Urbaniak (@JamesUrbaniak) August 7, 2021