Trevor Noah is in shock that the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago, and kicked off Tuesday’s episode of The Daily Show saying as much. After calling the news “bigger than when the Feds investigated Bill Clinton for doing mouth stuff with that saxophone,” Noah made it clear that he wasn’t surprised that Donald Trump would commit a criminal act — he’s just sort of taken aback by how much time he is able to dedicate to so many different crimes.

As Noah went on to explain, the FBI’s swoop is totally separate from all the other wrongdoings the former president is currently embroiled in. “By the way, this raid — just so you know — has nothing to do with January 6th or tax fraud or giving the White House plumber PTSD,” Noah explained, then went on to marvel at the sheer prolificacy of his shenanigans:

Apparently, this investigation is about Trump taking classified documents from the White House. And honestly, I’m amazed that Trump has time for all of this crime. Like, at any moment — at any moment — Trump’s got a crime that he’s covering up, he’s got a crime that he’s doing now, he’s got a crime that he’s plotting for the future. He’s like the Steve Harvey, but of crimes, you know? Every day, I’m like: Does he have the same hours in the day as me? He gets so much done!

Noah also reminded viewers that this isn’t the first time the Feds have paid a visit to Trump’s Palm Beach golf club. Earlier this year, they traveled to Florida in order to “take back 15 boxes of documents Trump wasn’t supposed to have. But apparently, they think there’s more hidden on the property. And I believe that.” Why? Because, as Noah explained, “Trump’s not going to keep records in a filing cabinet like a normal person. This is the same dude who buried his ex-wife on a golf course!”

And while Noah admitted that the move was indeed unprecedented, as no former president’s home has ever been raided in American history. He also pointed out that “Donald Trump has never happened in American history.” Which is something we can all be thankful for.

