On Monday night’s Daily Show, Trevor Noah took a dive into what seems to be the unfortunate and all too common occurrence of white women calling 911 on black people over very minor incidents. The latest of which is the case of “Cornerstore Caroline,” as she was named on the spot, who last week made a scene in a Flatbush, Brooklyn bodega where she claimed that a nine-year-old black child groped her.
Cornerstore Caroline joins the esteemed ranks of BBQ Becky, Pool Patrol Paula, and, of course, Permit Patty as white women who have gone viral in the past year over similar incidents. In the video taken by a bystander, the woman can be heard loudly claiming to police that the child “grabbed her ass,” before hanging up and turning to the camera and saying, “Now why don’t you upload that to WorldStar.”
Noah compared the incident to that of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 over a false accusation made by a white woman in her family’s grocery store. Except in this case, Noah pointed out, there was actual video surveillance footage that clearly showed that it was the boy’s backpack that brushed against the woman’s backside as he and his mother were leaving the crowded store.
There was a silver lining to the story of Cornerstore Caroline, however. “Two days later, Cornerstore Caroline went back to the same store, and somehow the whole hood was there waiting for her,” Noah explained, where she was taunted and jeered at by the crowd. “You can put that on WorldStar.”
Science Vs. had an interesting podcast on gentrification a couple of weeks ago– they did their own study(a first!) where they crunched a bunch of data about 311 calls in NYC. There appears to be a massive spike in nuisance non-emergency calls in noted gentrifying neighborhoods. So, while other studies cited indicated that, as an example, generally people aren’t actually evicted from their homes at a higher rate(it’s really about who replaces them post eviction), it seems as though this is more than just a flash point of public perception. (Note: the stats I noted haven’t been peer reviewed as they repeat several times, so take whatever grain of salt is required)
So their “own study” involved crunching readily available numbers that have been crunched already by other studies researching the same thing, gentrification. So you’re saying they came into an area of study, Columbus’d a bunch of data, and then claimed they were there first? Huh.
No, that’s not what I’m saying. They pulled raw 311 data. Fuck, man, at least look at the link before you snark, or scroll down if you didn’t get past the links.
I live in NYC. I’ve heard plenty of other publications and such quote the same 311 numbers. I’m just saying that they’re not doing new or exciting research, there is no AH-HA moment. It’s the same research that has already been done by others and it’s research that shouldn’t surprise anyone. They’re not exactly curing polio.
Fair enough. I mean, it’s a podcast. Science Vs. isn’t really “deep”– it’s sort of the audio version of canvas surveys. I just though it was interesting. I’d never seen anyone making clear assertions about 311 that were not anecdotal, but I also don’t live in NYC.
