On Monday night’s Daily Show, Trevor Noah took a dive into what seems to be the unfortunate and all too common occurrence of white women calling 911 on black people over very minor incidents. The latest of which is the case of “Cornerstore Caroline,” as she was named on the spot, who last week made a scene in a Flatbush, Brooklyn bodega where she claimed that a nine-year-old black child groped her.

Cornerstore Caroline joins the esteemed ranks of BBQ Becky, Pool Patrol Paula, and, of course, Permit Patty as white women who have gone viral in the past year over similar incidents. In the video taken by a bystander, the woman can be heard loudly claiming to police that the child “grabbed her ass,” before hanging up and turning to the camera and saying, “Now why don’t you upload that to WorldStar.”

Noah compared the incident to that of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old African-American who was lynched in Mississippi in 1955 over a false accusation made by a white woman in her family’s grocery store. Except in this case, Noah pointed out, there was actual video surveillance footage that clearly showed that it was the boy’s backpack that brushed against the woman’s backside as he and his mother were leaving the crowded store.

There was a silver lining to the story of Cornerstore Caroline, however. “Two days later, Cornerstore Caroline went back to the same store, and somehow the whole hood was there waiting for her,” Noah explained, where she was taunted and jeered at by the crowd. “You can put that on WorldStar.”