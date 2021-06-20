The Daily Show is taking a summer break, and show host Trevor Noah bid a heartfelt farewell to fans until the show returns on September 13. How the show looks when it comes back, though, is a bit of an unknown. But before we fast-forward to fall, Noah said goodbye in what may be his last show from his home studio after more than a year of filming remotely.

“As for me, on the TV show, we’re going to be taking a little break,” Noah said on Friday. “Why? Because it’s time to go outside. It’s been a crazy time we’ve spent together and when we started it was going to be 21 days.”

It was, of course, far longer than 21 days. And even with large parts of the United States slowly finding a bit more normalcy in the still-ongoing pandemic thanks to vaccinations and the return of summer, Noah remained inside for The Daily Show. And in an emotional monologue, he said there was plenty to learn from all that time making the show from home.

“Every single month we carried on, never knowing when the thing was going to end because we were never really warned when the thing was going to begin. During that time, we found new ways to do things, we found new ways to make a show, we found new ways to communicate with an audience and we found new ways to live as human beings,” Noah said. “Now, as the future comes, I wanted to take a moment to think about what that new will be. I don’t know if the world will go back to normal tomorrow, but I know I’m striving for a certain sense of normalcy, but I don’t know what that will be. I do know it will be shaped by what I’ve experienced during this time.”

Noah will stay busy in the summer, with a stand-up tour traveling across the United States. But after more than a year making shows at home, he seemed both wistful and eager to get out of that same room and start living again. As Deadline noted, Noah has already spoken about some changes that may be in store when the show returns in September, though he isn’t exactly sure what those changes will be.

Earlier in the week, Noah told Arsenio Hall that he had a “few surprises” in store when he does eventually go back to the studio. “I’m going to take a bit of time to figure out what the new show is going to be. This conversation we’ve been having over the past 15 months made me realize that people are too angry and too happy being angry. We don’t have conversations anymore, we distil every idea into black and white, there’s no nuance, we don’t leave room for conversation and I don’t want to be a part of that.”

We’ll have to wait and see just what the show looks like after the summer, and if Noah returns with The Daily Show as well.

