True Blood walked (and f*cked) so Game of Thrones could run (and also f*ck).

The Louisiana-set HBO series, which ran for seven seasons, was about a lot of things: vampire, inconsistent Southern accents, etc. But it was mostly about sex scenes that would make you go “WTF.” Anna Paquin, who played Sookie, opened up about what it was like getting naked on camera, especially once her co-star husband Stephen Moyer (Bill) started directing episodes.

“Stephen cut his teeth directing [on True Blood],” she told the New York Post, “and by season three or four, it would be like, ‘Hi honey, who are you f*cking on camera today?'” Moyer added, “There was actually a day where we were walking from our trailers, [Alexander Skarsgård] and Anna and another actor, and we were all working in dressing gowns going toward our stages. It got to a point where I was about to go to one stage and Anna and Alex to another and I was just like, ‘Go for it, guys, good luck, have a good time, make it look good.'”

“Steve directed us in a rather explicit sex scene,” she said, “so when you ask if it is awkward to shoot a movie with your husband, the bar for awkward is set terribly high in our household, not to mention on that show in general.

Moyer’s advice to Joe Manganiello, who played werewolf Alcide, during a season seven episode he directed: “Joe, you can do it, mate. It’s OK, grab it, you can do it.” Forget true blood. That’s true love right there.

Paquin and Moyer worked together again in the indie-drama A Bit of Light, which she starred in and he directed. It comes out on April 5.

