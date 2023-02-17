True Blood, the campy vampire series that inspired headlines like “The Best Hookups On True Blood, From Neck-Twisting Hate Sex To Orgies,” is coming to the same channel as NCIS: New Orleans reruns.

Edited episodes of the Anna Paquin-starring True Blood will air on TNT, while TBS will be the new home of Silicon Valley, which features slightly less neck-twisting sex orgies. (TBS and TNT are owned by the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, as HBO.) “As this is TV — not HBO — the shows will be edited both for content (receiving a TV-MA rating) and ad breaks,” Variety reports, which added that this multi-channel partnership is “a first for programming produced and aired on HBO in recent years.”

The reruns will launch immediately out of NBA All Star coverage on the the cablers, with True Blood beginning Saturday after the game on TNT and Silicon Valley on TBS. Following that initial premiere, True Blood will move to its regular time period on Mondays at 10 p.m. on TNT. Silicon Valley will air Sundays at 10 p.m. on TBS.

If you want to see Alexander Skarsgård reading a book while naked in Sweden, you’ll have to do it the old fashioned way: HBO Max. Or, y’know, Google.

