In early December, HBO announced that it would be rebooting its vampire hit True Blood, which caught fans of the supernatural series by surprise, considering it had ended its seven season run not that long ago. You can now add star Anna Paquin to that list after she recently revealed that the original cast and even author Charlaine Harris, who created the book series, were furiously texting each other over the reboot news that seemingly came out of nowhere.

‘Everybody’s phones were blowing up. Cast and crew, by the way, were like, ‘Oh my God, your show is getting picked back up!’ and we were all like, ‘Huh? What?'” Paquin said about the tight-knit group who have remained close since the original series ended. As for the reboot, Paquin has no hard feelings and even jokes about the need for fresh… blood. Via Collider:

“I wish them well. I don’t know if they need us for anything. Aren’t we all too old now? But it’s a fun world. It’s a supernatural world with endless possibilities. Of course, there’s room to do more and to tell more stories within that universe. We don’t own it.”

The True Blood reboot is just one of three series that HBO is bringing back from the dead. A Gossip Girl reboot is on its way to HBO Max, and the network just announced that it’s launching a revival series of Sex and the City. However, that show will feature its original cast except for the noticeable absence of Kim Cattrall, which has left fans fuming on social media.

