Nic Pizzolatto Strikes Down Two Popular ‘True Detective’ Theories

Obsessed fans of True Detective poring over the minutia of each episode, researching literary allusions, and meticulously combing through the Internet for answers to season three of the series might actually have better luck asking the show’s creator himself, Nic Pizzolatto. Though he hasn’t given many interviews since the premiere episode, Pizzolatto has been known to pop onto Instagram every once in a while to answer questions and dispel theories in his posts.

For instance, in one Instagram post, he conceded that a headline on a laptop about Rust Cohle and Marty Hart does put season 3 of True Detective in the same universe as season one, but he ruled out any other connection between the cases in both seasons, rendering a lot of effort in this otherwise fantastic piece from The Ringer moot.

Check his Instagram posts, and you’ll see that Pizzolatto has also struck down any connections between season 3 and The Yellow King; he denies there’s a Twin Peaks influence on season 3 (even if the show is the “true heir” to Twin Peaks); and he puts to rest any idea of the occult playing a role in season 3, despite the nods toward the West Memphis Three in the season premiere.