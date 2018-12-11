Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As season one of Nic Pizzolatto’s acclaimed HBO limited series True Detective proved, Matthew McConaughey memes and all, “time is a flat circle.” Hence why the third season of the show, which stars Academy Award-winning actor Mahershala Ali as a state police detective from Arkansas, is going to be playing with time as it follows a grisly case concerning the abduction of two kids. Or, as a reporter puts it to a much older Det. Wayne Hays (Ali) in the latest trailer, “Have you sat back over the last two decades and thought about the sheer number of fatalities surrounding this case? What happened?”

Much like True Detective season one, season three is presumably going to jump around a lot. Obviously, Ali’s varied appearances throughout the promotional materials released so far are indicative of this, as is the fact that Justice League actor Ray Fisher will play his character’s adult son. Throw in the reporting/true crime element, fellow cast members Stephen Dorff and Carmen Ejogo, and a plot involving missing children and the hunt for their captor and voilà! You’ve got the makings of a considerably complex whodunit that just might help audiences forget True Detective‘s second season.

Hopefully. Maybe? Probably.

I don’t know. True Detective season three looks really good, and it’s set to premiere Sunday, January 13th at 9 pm ET/PT on HBO.