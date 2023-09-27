Fargo isn’t the only snow-filled anthology series returning after a long break. HBO has released a new teaser for True Detective season four, or its official title, True Detective: Night Country. It looks like The Thing, but instead of Kurt Russell with a flamethrower, there’s Jodie Foster solving murders in Alaska.

The official synopsis reads: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

True Detective: Night Country also stars Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes, who described new showrunner Issa López as a “really extraordinary” writer. “She wrote extraordinary scripts and is really an amazing director,” he told Pop Culture. “You should check out a film of hers called Tigers Are Not Afraid if you haven’t seen it. It was kind of the movie that got her this job.” He’s right. It’s very good.

True Detective season four debuts on HBO and Max in the chill of winter, on January 14th.