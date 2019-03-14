Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

To paraphrase an old expression, behind every great Horseman there’s a great woman. Lisa Hanawalt is responsible for giving BoJack Horseman so much of its visual style, and now the producer and art director (her love of horses and animal-based wordplay goes WAY back) has created her own show.

Netflix’s Tuca & Bertie follows two 30-year-old bird women, voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, who live in the same apartment building. “It’s sort of a soothing show to watch,” Hanawalt told Entertainment Weekly about the animated series, “Very relaxing and twee and funny and feels friendly, like these are your buddies, but also kind of perverted and surreal and there are some darker themes that are touched on in the show. I want it grounded in things that I worry about from day to day.” The rest of the star-studded voice cast is rounded out by Steven Yeun, Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler, and Tessa Thompson.

Hanawalt was inspired to create Tuca & Bertie (which is not set in the “same universe as BoJack,” despite the talking animals) after she tried to “find a cartoon that really felt like it was for me, and I just wasn’t finding it,” she said. “There are shows created by women that are aimed at children like, Steven Universe, that I really, really love, but they don’t have those adult themes that I want to see, and then there are animated shows for adults, but they’re created by men and largely written by men and so they don’t have the themes that I want… I’m just trying to create what I would want to watch personally.”

Tuca & Bertie, which I personally recommend you watch, premieres May 3.

Tuca & Bertie is not a spin-off, nor in the same universe as BoJack… but it's similar in some ways! And very different in others! 🐦🐤🐧🐔🐥 — Lisa Hanawalt (@lisadraws) March 14, 2019

