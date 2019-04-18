Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tuca & Bertie follows the (mis???)adventures of two 30-year-old bird women: Tuca, an easygoing toucan voiced by Tiffany Haddish, and Bertie, an anxious songbird performed by Ali Wong. The Netflix animated series was created by Lisa Hanawalt, who gives BoJack Horseman so much of its unique visual style; she’s also listed as an executive producer alongside Raphael Bob-Waksberg. As you might have guessed, Tuca & Bertie and BoJack (what is this, a crossover episode?) share some similarities, mainly that they’re both “adult cartoons” on Netflix about talking animals. But where BoJack has done some terrible things to his supposed friends, Tuca and Bertie are ride (fly?) or dies.

They’ll fill the Ilana and Abbi-sized hole in your heart.

“It’s sort of a soothing show to watch,” said Hanawalt. “Very relaxing and sweet and funny and feels friendly, like these are your buddies, but also kind of perverted and surreal and there are some darker themes that are touched on in the show. I want it grounded in things that I worry about from day to day.”

Tuca & Bertie, which also features the voice talents of Steven Yeun, Nicole Byer, Richard E. Grant, John Early, Reggie Watts, Tig Notaro, Amber Ruffin, Jermaine Fowler, and Tessa Thompson, premieres on May 3.