TV GIFs Of The Week (And The Best Of 'Delocated')

Three things you should know about Adult Swim’s Delocated, created by the king of the bone zone, Jon Glaser.
1. Glaser once wore a coat filled with puppies, the second best instance of that happening in TV history
2. If you don’t find this clip funny, please leave. This one, too. And one more.
3. Delocated airs its series finale on March 8th at 12:30 a.m. Please watch. Now, GIFs.
I kept seeing the finale commercial thinking I was missing out on a fourth season the last month or so.
This was my personal favorite moment from Suburgatory.
[tinyurl.com]
Every time I see anything with Lena Dunham or Mindy Kaling I want to punch something.
Just a heads up: A metric buttload of Adult Swim shows are getting put up on Netflix Instant this month.
6 seasons and a movie for Delocated!! Gonna miss it