TV Gourmet: The Good Morning Burger, Rachel’s Trifle, and Other TV Food

After the success of the original TV Gourmet, Josh and Nadia are back with another installment of the series, with two guest stars: Matt, who’s actually not much of a guest considering he runs the site, and long-time reader, first-time participator Adam. This time, they made meals from “The Simpsons,” “Freaks and Geeks,” “Arrested Development,” “Friends,” and “Saturday Night Live.”
As always, enjoy, and if you die while eating any of these meals, just remember: our bad.
Make the Waffle/Chocolate/STick of butter thing Homer did and I’ll be happy. Also, Tomacco.
@Don: Read the first installment of TV Gourmet and you’ll be happy.
I’d like to see an attempt to make the taco from the Taco Town SNL commercial. Though you may truly die making that one.
Keep going with the Simpsons theme by doing that unholy creation that Homer makes in the gambling episode. I think it was cloves, Tom Collins mix and a frozen pie crust.
When I saw “Arrested Development,” I immediately thought of hot ham water. I find it disappointing that you went with the mayonnegg.
/yes, I know it would give you salmonella
//you seriously should not try hot ham water.
@Dennis
Actually, people have done that, I think it was back in 2006. It was funny to read, although they admitted it was a lot of work. And yes, they all got sick. I think it was posted on a myspace blog, so good luck finding it, it’s worth it.
I’m assuming there will be a Flaming Moe–er, Homer during your drinks post? You could also do a 40 gallon malt liquor beer (but that might just be my alcoholism talking).
And seriously, the Taco Town needs to happen if you can get access to an actual kitchen in a restaurant.
I was going to suggest the Cornballer, but that’s more of a machine than a food. Plus, I don’t want any of y’all to catch fire and/or die.
I’d like to request a couple Simpsons’ classics:
1) lobsters stuffed with tacos
2) cloves, Tom Collins mix, frozen pie crust
Any Arrested Development meal should involve a stew made by Carl Weathers
if you’re going to do an SNL commercial, why not the Taco Town (i think it was) where the taco gets bigger and bigger and eventually is wrapped in a pizza. maybe for next time?
[www.nbc.com]
With a warning like DO NOT order the Skip’s Scramble, how can you not take that as a challenge from Arrested Development?
You guys should’ve done Bill’s Drink in the rainbow snakeskin shorts. They would’ve helped it go down smoother.
We didn’t do the Taco Town meal because it’s been done many times by other websites who I’m not about to give free publicity to. I’m sure it’s fantastic, though, and we’ll probably make it for fun.
I have a challenge. The Luther Burger from The Boondocks.
[www.youtube.com]
If you’re doing drinks, please do a flaming Homer.
@TF88: It’s not a challenge; it’s a well-established Paula Deen recipe that’s also served at Mulligan’s in Decatur, GA:
[www.foodnetwork.com]
[www.webcitation.org]
From How I Met Your Mother Season 1 “Belly Full of Turkey” episode, the “thanks-tini”
Barney: It’s a thanks-tini, cranberry juice, potato vodka, and… a boullion cube.
@Matt: I did not know that. Then again, I don’t watch or read a lot of Paula Deen recipes. I humbly withdraw my challenge.
@Jen If I known I was breaking Warming Glow’s female cherry, I would’ve been far, far, far more explicit.
If you do drinks, you probably have to try that booze smoothie from Happy Endings (the one Zach Knighton invented the week after he was abandoned at the altar).
You guys should come out with a cook book or pamplet of some sort.
