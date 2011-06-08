TV Gourmet: The Good Morning Burger, Rachel’s Trifle, and Other TV Food

After the success of the original TV Gourmet , Josh and Nadia are back with another installment of the series, with two guest stars: Matt, who’s actually not much of a guest considering he runs the site, and long-time reader, first-time participator Adam. This time, they made meals from “The Simpsons,” “Freaks and Geeks,” “Arrested Development,” “Friends,” and “Saturday Night Live.”

As always, enjoy, and if you die while eating any of these meals, just remember: our bad.