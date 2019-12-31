What’s On TV For New Year’s Eve And New Year’s Day

If nothing in this listing fits your mood tonight, please check out our guide to What You Should Watch On Streaming Right Now .

New Year’s Eve

A Toast to 2019 (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — NBC reviews the highs and lows of this year by focusing on the biggest headlines. I can’t imagine this will end well for 2019. Or NBC.

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 1 (ABC, 8:00 p.m.) — Ryan Seacrest, Lucy Hale, Ciara, and Billy Porter begin their hosting duties early with a pre-show that includes performances from the likes of Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, and Green Day.

Fox’s New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live From Times Square, Part One (Fox, 8:00 p.m.) — Host Steve Harvey and co-host Maria Menounos ring in 2020 live from Times Square with celebrity appearances. We know what you’re thinking. Do they still let Steve Harvey host things?

NBC’s New Year’s Eve 2020 (NBC, 10:00 p.m.) — The Peacock Network does its own celebrations live from Times Square with more musical performances, in case the parties over on Fox or ABC aren’t your speed.

Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 – Part 2 (ABC, 10:00 p.m.) — Seacrest wraps up ABC’s NYE coverage by counting down the ball drop and revisiting 2019’s biggest pop culture moments. But if Barbara Walters doesn’t usher us into 2020 at the stroke of midnight, what’s this whole decade even been for?

New Year’s Day

Doctor Who Marathon (BBC, 7:00 am – 8:00 p.m.) — BBC runs a full day’s worth of Doctor Who shenanigans before launching a new season with Jodie Whittaker taking the reigns once more as the 13th Time Lord.

131st Tournament of Roses Parade (NBC, 8:00 p.m.) — Rita Moreno, Suits’ Gina Torres, and gymnast Laurie Hernandez serve as co-grand marshals for this year’s parade.

The Messiah (Netflix) — Michelle Monaghan stars in this mystery thriller than infuses some New Testament lore into the hunt for a troublesome prophet who may be a terrorist seducing masses of misguided followers or, he may be the second coming of Christ.

Spinning Out (Netflix) — The Maze Runner’s Kaya Scodelario takes to the ice as a talented figure skater launching an Olympics comeback tour after choking during a major competition. Mad Men’s January Jones plays her controlling, abusive mother, so yes, this is like a cleaned-up version of I, Tonya.