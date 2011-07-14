TV’s Twenty Most Punchable Faces

There are countless things to love about television: Don Draper’s voice when he takes over a meeting on “Mad Men,” Timothy Olyphant in a cowboy hat on “Justified,” the way Anna Paquin becomes tolerable when she takes her shirt off on “True Blood.” But, as Nancy Grace’s rise to the national spotlight during the Casey Anthony trial proved, TV’s true gift is its ability to showcase the faces of people we hate. For every handsome, lovable scamp like Jeff Winger or Boyd Crowder or Andy Dwyer on TV, there’s a reality show whore or a one-dimensional villain who makes your blood boil with rage every time you see their hated mug onscreen.
What follows is a list of the twenty most punchable faces on TV. In order to keep things relevant, I’ve limited this list to people presently on shows that are still airing, which, sadly, prevents me from including the eminently punchable Glenn Beck or the All-Time Everything Most Punchable Person Ever Chad Rogers, who left Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing” last year. But don’t worry, there’s plenty of hatred to go around. WARNING: try not to crush your mouse out of anger as you click through to see these awful people.
Here’s an excerpt from the new book How to Make People Want to Punch You in Two Easy Steps, by Ty Pennington: “(1) Grow soul patch. (2) Use bullhorn to tell employees to work faster.” (It’s a short book.)
Carson Daly has been a continuous presence on television for 13 years now, a man who has enjoyed nonstop success by being one of the blandest people on TV. Most “Total Request Live” VJs disappeared long ago (anyone remember Quddus?), but Daly has walked through the raindrops: he left “TRL” at the show’s peak; dated Tara Reid at the pinnacle of her fame and beauty, then broke off the engagement before she became a used-up train train wreck; has hosted “Last Call with Carson Daly” for TEN YEARS despite its complete lack of cult following; and is now the host of “The Voice,” the breakout reality hit of 2011. Please, SOMEBODY, punch this man in the face.
Consider a hypothetical talk show about five women arguing. Four of the women are old or fat or grotesquely unattractive; the fifth is a fit, attractive blonde. Surely the blonde is the last one you’d want to see punched in the face, right?
WRONG. Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s willful, vehement ignorance makes her the most punchable person on “The View” by far. And that’s saying a lot, because, dude, Joy Behar.
A determined and pugnacious self-marketer, Bethenny was the runner-up in the 2005 Martha Stewart version of “The Apprentice,” then dropped off the TV radar for a few years before resurfacing on “The Real Housewives of New York City” despite the fact that she had never been married. Since then, Bravo has given her two series, “Bethenny Getting Married?” and “Bethenny Ever After,” even though she has a face only Skeletor could love.
BONUS PUNCHABILITY: In 2010, Beam Global purchased Skinnygirl Margarita — Frankel’s line of putrid alcoholic sugar water — for $120 million.
Although I’ve grown to enjoy the complexity of Davis McAlary, Steve Zahn’s music snob character on “Treme,” his eminent punchability is undeniable. While his love of New Orleans is genuine and admirable, Davis’s lack of self-awareness, rampant snobbery about the city and its music scene, and ability to land the show’s loveliest women despite being an underemployed slob from upper-class roots make viewers long for him to get punched out more often (such as the scene in Season 1 where he casually uses the N-word in a bar full of black people). At least get rid of the soul patch, man.
Yes, TLC still airs “Kate Plus 8” even though America’s fascination with the Gosselins ended long ago. Kate’s snotty bitchface has remarkable powers: her ex-husband is a lazy, Ed Hardy-wearing, philandering douchebag with no interest in his children, and yet SHE’S the one who comes off as less sympathetic. Impressive.
We expect entertainment “reporters” to have stupid faces and say stupid things, but no one in the field comes close to Billy Bush. At a rainy Golden Globes: “Do you guys have a survival plan tonight? There are puddles everywhere.”
“How I Met Your Mother” is an often excellent, sometimes lazy sitcom loaded with comedic talent: the scene-stealing Neil Patrick Harris, movie star Jason Segel, the adorable and charming Alyson Hannigan and Colbie Smulders… and f**ckin’ Josh Radnor as Ted Mosby, both the show’s central character and its most annoying. Ted is spineless, needy, and supposedly dead-set on getting married, even though his character searches for faults in the parade of beautiful guest stars he dates. He doesn’t need to be punched in the face as much as chucked off the roof of his apartment.
SOMEONE from “Jersey Shore” had to make this list, and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino was no easy choice. Snooki, after all, has already showed some expertise at getting clocked in the face, while Ronnie and Sammi’s endless bickering is probably the most irritating aspect of MTV’s reality hit.
But for my money, The Situation’s face is simply the most punchable. Sure, he has a certain oily charm, but the constant mugging over lowered sunglasses and boundless self-confidence despite his “but-his-face” status earns him the nod here.
Gah! I can’t even look at this woman without twisting my face in a horror mask of disgust and anger. Simply the concept of “Millionaire Matchmaker” is enough to make me grind my teeth, but Stanger’s busted mug and self-important attitude send me over the edge. She is 50 years old, has never had kids, and last year broke off her engagement to a real estate executive — and all of that pleases me. May she never find any happiness in her personal life.
Can a voice be punchable? If you’re Rachael Ray it can. Go ahead, listen to her say “EVOO.”
We needn’t go over the pair of late-night screw-jobs Leno gave to Letterman and Conan, and “The Tonight Show” host’s pandering to the lowest common denominator is well-known. What really does it for me is Leno’s working class uniform of denim-on-denim while he drives his fleet of 100 rare and expensive vintage cars (sadly, the blog Jay Leno Loves Denim and Old Cars hasn’t been updated in over a year). Oh, and the chin. Man do I wanna see someone sock that big jutting mass.
Anyone who watches sports has a sportscaster (or several) they hate. For my money, I’d like to take a swing at Joe Buck’s smug douchehole, although I can understand why Chris Berman is the people’s favorite. And the list could go on for pages: Colin Cowherd, Stuart Scott, Dick Vitale, Mel Kiper, Tony Siragusa… but I don’t have all day. All I can do is lump all those punchable faces into one category, lest sports personalities take over this entire list.
Even more punchable than sportcasters: the talking heads of cable news. With the possible exception of Brian Williams, respected and beloved TV journalists like Walter Cronkite are a thing of the past. Today’s newsmen and newswomen have to have opinions — opinions that stand out and catch people’s attention — and in doing so, they alienate people of opposing viewpoints and the level-headed folks who can understand and embrace the middle ground.
The list of punchable faces in cable news is epic: Nancy Grace, Keith Olbermann, Tucker Carlson, Bill O’Reilly, Greta Van Susteren, Bill Maher, Ann Coulter, Joe Scarborough, Rachel Maddow… that barely scratches the surface of the people who’ve contributed to the divisive and poisonous political atmosphere in America. I hate them all.
Can you believe that such a rugged man’s man was born to wealthy parents in the Hamptons? Scott Disick is best known for being a selfish dick to Kourtney Kardashian (AKA the hottest Kardashian). Their relationship stabilized — barely — only when Disick knocked up Kourtney, painfully proving to normal men everywhere that hot women will always, always, always prefer a rich A-hole.
Truly, this cast of well-dressed hobbits deserves some kind of ensemble award for punchability. At first glance, maybe you think that Drama’s dumb face and lack of self-awareness makes him the most punchable, but then Turtle shows up dressed like a wigga and you want to punch HIM more. And then gorgeous women fall all over Vince despite him having the arms of an underdeveloped 16-year-old, and suddenly HE’S the most punchable, but then E gets on the phone with Sloane and it’s like, “SERIOUSLY? Her? With him?” And then Ari calls Lloyd a yellow f**got, and the debate begins anew.
If you can watch twenty seconds of “Flipping Out,” in which supreme OCD A-hole Jeff Lewis treats his employees and all other humans like rancid garbage, you are a more patient and forgiving person than I.
Don’t get me wrong: I love “Mad Men’s” Pete Campbell (played by Vincent Kartheiser). But I can’t deny that everything about him — from his sh*t-eating grin to the wounded look he gets to that bright blue suit to his marriage to Trudy (Alison Brie) to the part in his slicked hair to, oh yeah, that time he raped the neighbor’s maid — makes him one of the most punchable characters on TV. Pete Campbell’s Bitchface is an excellent blog for a reason: Kartheiser makes him Sterling Cooper’s unrivaled VP of Smarm.
Oh man. There isn’t a single character on a scripted television show more infuriating than Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson), the sniveling prince — and then king — whose cruelty is matched only by his cowardice. I don’t know what makes him more punchable: the simpering face he has here when disarmed by a young girl, or the haughty smugness he has when sitting on the Throne of Swords. And although he called for the execution of the beloved (if naive) Ned Stark (Sean Bean), we can at least find some solace in the ten-minute remix of Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) slapping the sh*t out of him set to Led Zeppelin.
Number one with a bullet. Fieri’s success resembles that of Larry of the Cable Guy: I can’t look at the Food Network’s chief douchebag without thinking of the roast of the fat fake-redneck comedian, when a frustrated Greg Giraldo abandoned his string of jokes and blurted, “HOW THE F*CK ARE YOU SO POPULAR?!?” Fieri’s an obnoxious collection of bad trends from 13 years that were annoying back then. He’s a real-life Disco Stu from “The Simpsons,” except immensely successful. And no one on TV needs to get his lights punched out more.
Carson Daly has a show?
If anyone needs me I’ll be trying to explain the fist-sized hole in my screen to the IT department.
Keith Olberman was the proverbial straw if anyone is wondering.
I think having his band stolen out from under him is much worse than anything you could do to Davis McAlary. And he handled it gracefully.
Pick another one from The View, leave Zahn alone.
Ah, no, dumbass, Joe The Plumber-fan from The View was a PERFECT choice. “Everybody’s “heart” a situation?” Perfect proof.
sadly, the blog Jay Leno Loves Denim and Old Cars hasn’t been updated in over a year
Hey, it’s been updated more recently than Leno’s monologue jokes. That lantern-jawed hack is probably still making jokes about Judge Ito and Jeff Gillooly.
stanger looks like jaws from moonraker
Awesome list, but I would have added Ina Garten to it. Is Guy Fieri wearing a Pandora bracelet?
@Chazz, I too almost lost it when I saw the Olbermann picture.
I don’t accept violence towards women, but after watching all of Breaking Bad to prepare for Sunday, I wish to punch Skylar in the throat.
What a bitch.
I swear Scott Disnick is modeling his life after Patrick Bateman.
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Matt! I was really worried that Fieri wasn’t going to make the list. Shame on me for doubting your hatred to him was greater than mine.
Oh man, Patti Stanger. I forgot about her. If I was trapped on an elevator with her and Nancy Grace and a pistol with only one bullet, I’d pistol-whip them both to death and then shoot it up in the air in celebration.
Thank you for putting Ted Mosby on there. The other characters – well their TV shows are easy enough to avoid*, but HIMYM is actually kinda funny…until Ted sucks all the energy out.
*aside from Treme, Game of Thrones and Mad Men, in which those characters are supposed to be punchable
Davis McAlary wins most punchable fictional character. I’d rather attend an Ed Hardy fashion show with the entire cast of entourage than spend 1 minute in an elevator with Davis.
I’ll take E in the Entourage castmember I’d most like to punch poll. He somehow manages to be the blandest.
How did Nancy Botwin not make this list? Is it because she shows her tits? Maybe because Zack Morris did her doggy-style? Everything else she does is just horrible.
Here’s a fun challenge: while watching any part in any movie Timothy Olyphant portrays, close your eyes and pretend that it’s Clint Eastwood delivering the same lines.
Timmy O is the next Clint Eastwood.
The only thing on Rachel Ray that I want to punch is her chocolate star. But I guess we all have our own crosses to bear.
Can someone please tell me who #2 and #7 are (pages won’t load, for some reason)? I’ve got some leftover rage that needs a fix.
From the Greg Giraldo clip: “I guess he’s part of that new wave of low-brow dipshits that’ll make me wanna kill myself.”
God I miss that man.
@ILPHAPH, cable news talking heads and Joffrey Baratheon.
When “two and a half men” comes back on, I expect Kutcher to give Guy a run for his money.
I kept clicking while saying to myself, “Where the f*ck is Guy Fieri?!” Well played, sir.
And while I love Fieri-bashing as much as the next guy (there’s plenty of ammo there), I actually find Guy’s douche factor a tad charming. He’s obviously a complete tool, but I’d much rather punch Bobby Flay in the face. At least Guy doesn’t take himself so seriously.
Snookie.
Damn, this list is incredible…but what about Chris Angel and that stupid hat wearing “pick up” guru? Any woman who bangs the “pick up” guy needs to re-evaluate their existence.
Steve Zahn in anything. That man is Breckin Meyer on PCP.
Excellent hate sir!
I think Joffrey is so satisfying because we do get to see Tyrion lay the smack down. It’s be so much more satisfying to see Anthony Bourdain smack Guy Fieri, Jon Stewart smack everyone on cable news or Conan smack Jay Leno.
I thought Jeff Lewis was Daniel Tosh going full homo.
Does anyone else get chills just thinking about what would happen if Patty Stanger took that helmet off? Would it be a Darth Vader thing, or more like something out of The Ring?
This is the best article I’ve seen on here in a long time. Kudos! From: a very punchable commenter
Steve Zahn in anything. That man is Breckin Meyer on PCP.
Breckin Meyer just narrowly missed making this list. My grudging enjoyment of “Franklin & Bash” forced me to favor Hasselbeck and Pennington over him.
Tara from True Blood didn’t make the list? Shocking!
I understand the decision to lump the sportcasters together, but I have to relieve the building hate bubble and name names…Bob Costas. Best part is that despite the fact that I am hobbit sized, I could still easily punch him in the face.
Couldnt agree more with #1..but you forgot Wendy Williams. Easily #2.
Putting aside that Bettheny doesn’t look human, I don’t get that photo of Patti Stanger.
First of all, she looks like someone who went the discount route on becoming a M2F tranny. But aside from that, that is professionally-done promo photo with I’m sure many man-hours if not man-days worth of time expended into getting all of the lighting, makeup, photoshopping, costuming, and arrangement just right. In other words, that photo is the best they could do to make her look presentable. Holy god. What poor sap was engaged to that dude?
No Gordon Ramsay, Matt? You saving him for TV’s most stabbable faces?
I hate that HIMYM defines the concept that sitcoms are vehicles for the star to be a douche while emphasizing the talent of the supporting actors (I think Curb Your Enthusiasm may be the exception that proves the rule) in order for the loser viewers to be able to self-insert into the main role and marvel like dumbies at the insane world around them. But that’s fine: The main character (Ted, Jerry Seinfeld on his show, etc.) never gets real character growth. That is the whole point of HIMYM is that this douche doesn’t actually learn a damn thing or grow as a human being until the series finale when he meets the mother, and it’s nice to acknowledge that, but it also means having to show Ted while everyone else, even Lilly’s kindergarten students, grow as human beings and have interesting life changes and rich experiences.
God, sitcoms need to die.
No Gordon Ramsay, Matt? You saving him for TV’s most stabbable faces?
Wait, I thought he’d already been stabbed in the face? How else do you explain all those hack marks across his head?
Reading about Bethenny’s success has ruined my day. Now instead of simply not working this afternoon, I’ll be actively trying to sabotage work that’s already been done.
Can I belatedly suggest that we add Martin to the list for using the phrase “exception that proves the rule”?
This slide while good, needs to include Sandra Oh. Everytime I see a commercial of grey’s on TV, I see her “I have a yeast infection” face, and I just want to slap it.
I take it from his omission that we are assuming that Spencer Pratt is just dead at this point?
Thank you for not including the Pratts. I’m hoping they just disappear.
Stuart Scott would be the sportscaster for me. All of those “feel good” pieces he does in his stupid stupid voice drive me insane. Punch that man’s eye straight…or at least less crooked FUCK!
*walks up to stage. Taps microphone. Speaks into mic*
Tyra Banks
*drops mic. Bows. Trips off stage*
@Schmoove: Tyra, like Breckin Meyer, was one of the punchable faces on the bubble.
And for those thinking of Spencer Pratt, he is presently not on a television show and therefore ineligible. Though he certainly deserves a lifetime achievement award.
I wouldn’t settle for anything less than Eaten By Ants.
I’m sorry but Guy Fieri never was responsible for the death of a direwolf so Prince Fuck-face is number one for me.
That is, unless you’re including the sin of making Bobby Moynihan entertaining on SNL, in which case well done sir.
And to think, Joffrey Baratheon (Jack Gleeson) was once the little boy in Batman Begins.
I would like to add January Jones as Betty Draper on Man Men, and Kiele Sanchez as Callie Cargill on The Glades. I also would have added Julie Benz as Rita Bennett on Dexter…but that doesn’t really apply anymore.
I seem to hate the women of television.
You really the nail on the head with that list.
agree with the list, but you missed another jersey shore character…
you even had a post about her…
[warmingglow.uproxx.com]
and @smegga…totally agree about punching skylar. i’ve gotten caught up on breaking bad these past couple weeks and now i want to punch her more than betty draper…