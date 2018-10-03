Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

CBS has released a teaser trailer for the latest rebooted version of The Twilight Zone. Executive produced, narrated, and hosted by Jordan Peele, the latest incarnation of the classic series is expected to premier sometime in 2019.

For now fans can watch this 76-second video, which doesn’t give away much about the new series because they probably haven’t written or shot enough to give anything away. The video mostly shows footage from the original series followed by some text and a shot of a director’s slate board clapping to signal the beginning of shooting for the new series.

But wait! There is just one little detail on that slate if you look close enough. Gerard McMurray is the name of the director on that slate. McMurray, who directed this summer’s The First Purge, appears to be the first name attached to the series besides Peele and Simon Kinberg. The First Purge had the worst opening weekend of any of the Purge films, but still made over $135 million worldwide. The Purge films and Get Out, mind you, are all Blumhouse productions.

The trailer also makes sure to mention that all the original episodes of The Twilight Zone are currently available on CBS All Access, which is a nice thing to know for this time of the year.