‘Twin Peaks’ Will Return To TV In 2016 On Showtime

For the first time in his life, David Lynch wasn’t f*cking with us: Twin Peaks is coming back.
Twin Peaks is coming back to life with nine new episodes to air on Showtime in 2016
Sources say series creators David Lynch and Mark Frost are working away on the scripts, with Lynch planning to direct all nine episodes.
The episodes are expected to bow in early 2016, which would coincide with the 25th anniversary of the show’s demise after two seasons on ABC in 1990 and 1991. The new segs will be set in the present day and continue storylines established in the second season. Sources emphasize that the new episodes will not be a remake or a reboot but will reflect the passage of time since viewers last checked in with key characters. (Via)
Well, that’s some damn fine news. Damn fine. Agent Cooper 2016.
I can’t even be cynical about this. I am so damn excited about this, it’s not even funny.
This is mind-blowing news. I mean…WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA *sploosh*
I think I speak for us all when I say, ahem, HOLLEEEEEEEE FUUUUUUUUUUUCCCCCKKKKKK
I can’t really believe this is happening. I mean, I’m reading it. And I find the article to be reasonable. But this just doesn’t compute.
In a good way.
No way will it be as good as this:
[www.dailymotion.com]
Holy shit I can’t believe it
TWIN PEAKS DANCE PARTY.
[media1.giphy.com]
Sherilynn Fenn was sultriness personified in that show. too bad she looks all matronly now. Time is a cruel mistress. But back then…yes, yes, and YES.
“This world of Twin Peaks seems to be FILLED with beautiful women!”
Party time. Cue the music.
[www.youtube.com]
And life… is… good.
I never in my wildest dreams thought this was ever going to happen. Ever. Ever ever.
Holy shit. I can’t even compose myself right now. So excited. Honestly, I don’t even care if it will be a disappointment. I just don’t. I’m one of the few who even loved the second season of the show. I can’t fucking wait for 2016!!
Well, this is delightfully unexpected.
!!!!!
I’m grabbing myself a hot cup of coffee over this news!
Diane I’m going to need some clean underwear
Is it going to have a friggin’ end this time? At the end of the first season I was SO pissed that they didn’t reveal “Who killed Laura Palmer” that I refused to watch the second season, despite my love for backwards-talking little people, Sherilyn Fenn, Lara Flynn Boyle, and Madchen Amick (in reverse order).
They never misled people into thinking that the killer would be revealed at the end of the first season (which was only 8 episodes long, come on now). I think you’re thinking of The Killing.
This deserves some god damned cherry pie.
I am ridiculously excited for this. It’s been too long since I’ve seen a dancing, backward-talking dwarf.
Fuck yes.
Harry, I’m gonna let you in on a little secret. Every day, once a day, give yourself a present. Don’t plan it, don’t wait for it, just…let it happen. Could be a new shirt at the men’s store, a catnap in your office chair, or two cups of good, hot, black coffee.
I hope they get that dude with the long hair to reprise his role.
This better not be one of those “You got owned.” If it is, someone is gonna get an ass whoopin.’ Dave is bringing the show back?! No fucking Way!!!
They’re just gonna air that Psych tribute episode and a couple of Gravity Falls
