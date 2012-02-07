‘Two and a Half Men’ Fans Are Still Bitching About Charlie v. Ashton

We tend to think there are two kinds of TV viewers: those who like “complex” (for lack of a term that isn’t “not-for-idiots”) shows, and those who like everything else. The former are fans of “Justified” and “30 Rock” and “Homeland” and recaps; the latter enjoy “Mike & Molly,” “NCIS,” and “2 Broke Girls” and crude, yet CBS-safe double entendres about facials. And never the twain shall meet.
But that’s not quite true. There’s something both groups love to do: bitch and complain. Read anything on the Internet related to “Community” (former) with a comments section, and you’ll see sentiment after sentiment of “BOO NBC” and “WE WANT BRIE! WE WANT BRIE!” The same grumbling is true with articles about “Two and a Half Men” (latter), except their community is split on something: CHARLIE OR ASHTON, who you got?
For some reason, I was on the “Two and a Half Men” Facebook page yesterday (I said FOR SOME REASON), and noticed hundreds of comments for a seemingly innocuous post. Its title was, “Enter the CBS Comedy Mondays Sweepstakes for a chance to win cool stuff, or even a trip to the Two and a Half Men set!” and instead of talking about the “cool stuff,” fans were instead STILL arguing about the merits of Charlie Sheen vs. Ashton Kutcher. In heated words (“Will not waste my time!”) and clever puns (“Asshton”).
Looking back on the page, in Wall post after Wall post, every link was greeted with thousands of Likes, but hundreds of antagonistic comments choosing sides in the most important same-story, different-team debate since Team Edward and Team Jacob, and before that…actually, there was nothing before that. Are “Two and a Half Men” fans the most passionate TV fans out there? What kind of timeline is this? Examples below.
Post: “Enter the CBS Comedy Mondays Sweepstakes for a chance to win cool stuff, or even a trip to the Two and a Half Men set!”
Post: “This year TV’s #1 comedy is giving you more laughs, more friendship and now, less hair! Tune in for an all-new Two and a Half Men on Monday on CBS!”
Post: “Are you on Google+? So are we! Add us to your circle for exclusive show updates!”
Post: “Go behind the scenes with Angus T. Jones at an upcoming CBS Watch! Magazine Photo Shoot!”
Oh, fans, this is such a pointless argument. They’re both terrible.
It’s like choosing between a turd sandwich and Charlie Sheen.
Whenever I read that sentence, all I see are two turd sandwiches.
I figured the people posting comments about this would be using all caps. Not one “BRING BACK CHARLIE!” comment?
I’m less concerned that people are bitching on the internet and more concerned that there is a large group of living, breathing people who call themselves 2 and a Half Men Fans with a straight face.
Seriously, a major plot point of the film Due Date revolved around 2 and a Half Men fandom. When your show is so awful that being a fan of that show provides enough comic relief to create a reasonably funny 2 hour movie’s main plot…that show should in no way be beating Community in the ratings.
My wife’s family began discussing the brilliant comedy of The Big Bang Theory. I was so off put that I actually tuned them out and paid attention to the Super Bowl. Turns out the Giants won. Did you all know this? The Giants won the Super Bowl and The Big Bang Theory is hilarious. I think the Tea Party is right, time to take Amurica back.
Geeks being awkward will always be funny.
“The Big Bang Theory brilliantly tells you when to laugh and for how long! I can’t watch Community because I don’t know if they want me to laugh or not. Plus, I’m a total nerd! Bazinga!”
How I imagine BBT fans discuss the show.
So there’s a laugh track. Big fucking deal. It’s okay to like popular things. I bet you jeer the loudest when Nickelback plays on the radio, too.
I can’t listen to the radio, I’m deaf.
If I can’t hate Big Bang Theory because it’s popular, can I still hate it because it’s terrible and not funny?
Went to the beach with family this summer and apparently my 880 year old grandmother loves Big Bang Theory. She made us all watch it.
My parents finally got caller ID 2 years ago, and even they knew it was shit.
You think this is bad, imagine if My Two Dads was on during the internet age. It’d be like the Tet Offensive.
Cue Family Guy flashback to Paul Riser and that other guy in the Tet Offensive.
I’d pay to see Paul Reiser get blown away at the American embassy.
I’m as white as they come (born with four different kinds of European blood and raised in suburban Connecticut) so I’m not very good at understanding what racism feels like, but can someone who is a) a minority and b) a nerd answer the following for me: does a show that perpetuates stereotypes the way that Big Bang Theory does make you feel the same way about being a nerd that a show like Amos n’ Andy/(other racially insensitive TV show) would make you feel about being black/other?
As an Asian and a nerd, Big Bang Theory makes me feel like I’m watching Mickey Rooney in Breakfast at Tiffany’s.
Thanks, Doctor Worm. That’s exactly what I was wondering.
MATT OR JOSH, who you got?
/obligatory Bring back Matt comment
See if I ever call you The Man ever again, Stan!
You used ever twice in one sentence.
The Big Bang Theory is humorous ……but I have refused to watch a minute of 2 1/2 men and I have always hated Ashton Kutcher……
…so put me down for “Team Alice”…
Somone used “n00bs” in a comment. That should indicate the type of people that watch CBS.
I can only imagine the amazing fanfic brewing from this debate.
I’m guessing their test results all came back pretty ignorant.
Although it is beyond me how Ashton has gotten any job since the 70’s show, I was thinking that it was awfully short sighted to think that debates about teams began with Twilight. The first debate I was aware of was Curly vs. Shemp of the three stooges and there were probably earlier debates than that… Please at least pretend to show some respect for older pop culture…
I was kidding?
Dick York > Dick Sargent