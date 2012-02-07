‘Two and a Half Men’ Fans Are Still Bitching About Charlie v. Ashton

We tend to think there are two kinds of TV viewers: those who like “complex” (for lack of a term that isn’t “not-for-idiots”) shows, and those who like everything else. The former are fans of “Justified” and “30 Rock” and “Homeland” and recaps; the latter enjoy “Mike & Molly,” “NCIS,” and “2 Broke Girls” and crude, yet CBS-safe double entendres about facials. And never the twain shall meet.

But that’s not quite true. There’s something both groups love to do: bitch and complain. Read anything on the Internet related to “Community” (former) with a comments section, and you’ll see sentiment after sentiment of “BOO NBC” and “WE WANT BRIE! WE WANT BRIE!” The same grumbling is true with articles about “Two and a Half Men” (latter), except their community is split on something: CHARLIE OR ASHTON, who you got?

For some reason, I was on the “Two and a Half Men” Facebook page yesterday (I said FOR SOME REASON), and noticed hundreds of comments for a seemingly innocuous post. Its title was, “Enter the CBS Comedy Mondays Sweepstakes for a chance to win cool stuff, or even a trip to the Two and a Half Men set!” and instead of talking about the “cool stuff,” fans were instead STILL arguing about the merits of Charlie Sheen vs. Ashton Kutcher. In heated words (“Will not waste my time!”) and clever puns (“Asshton”).

Looking back on the page, in Wall post after Wall post, every link was greeted with thousands of Likes, but hundreds of antagonistic comments choosing sides in the most important same-story, different-team debate since Team Edward and Team Jacob, and before that…actually, there was nothing before that. Are “Two and a Half Men” fans the most passionate TV fans out there? What kind of timeline is this? Examples below.

Post: “Enter the CBS Comedy Mondays Sweepstakes for a chance to win cool stuff, or even a trip to the Two and a Half Men set!”

Post: “This year TV’s #1 comedy is giving you more laughs, more friendship and now, less hair! Tune in for an all-new Two and a Half Men on Monday on CBS!”

Post: “Are you on Google+? So are we! Add us to your circle for exclusive show updates!”

Post: “Go behind the scenes with Angus T. Jones at an upcoming CBS Watch! Magazine Photo Shoot!”