Tyler Alvarez is an actor probably best known for portraying Peter Maldonado on Netflix’s American Vandal and Benny on Orange is the New Black. Born in the Bronx and raised in Long Island, the 20-year-old Alvarez is featured in two upcoming indie films, including a starring role opposite Juno Temple and Jane Levy in The Pretenders, directed by James Franco. And he will also co-star in the upcoming indie drama John Henry opposite Terry Crews and Ludacris.

Tyler was nice enough to take some time out of his schedule recently to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire series.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A sprite! Sadly, I’m not of drinking age yet.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Cardi B. — she is hilarious.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR or in your streaming queue?

The Crown on Netflix.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

Chicken Wings…duh…with blue cheese!

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

VICE.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

“I Took a Pill in Ibiza” by Mike Posner.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t take yourself so seriously. Have some fun!

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Where is the closest McDonalds?

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. I’m highly allergic to cats.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

The one I performed in my shower last night.