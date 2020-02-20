Season 1 of The Umbrella Academy quickly garnered the attention of fans when it premiered on Netflix last February. A few months later, the series was picked up for Season 2. Since then, there hasn’t been a lot of buzz about the sophomore season. However, excitement for the show was reignited when Netflix released eight new character posters teasing the season’s time travel plot. It’s not where the Hargreeves siblings are that’s important, it’s when.

The character posters don’t reveal all that much, honestly, but the official Netflix account hinted that time travel was going to be “messy.” Each of the Hargreeves siblings is featured in their own poster, but only their eyes are visible as they peek through a trippy black and white umbrella design. While the release of the character posters indicates that the marketing campaign for The Umbrella Academy’s second season has begun, Netflix has yet to confirm a release date for Season 2. The good news is that the cast, including Ellen Page, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, and Tom Hopper, will all be back for the second season.

The characters spent the majority of Season 1 trying to stop the Apocalypse from happening. Unfortunately, it did happen. The Hargreeves family then decided to use one character’s time travel abilities to head back to the past and undo the catastrophe. Considering that they reverted back to being teenagers in the Season 1 finale, they might have miscalculated the accuracy of their time trip. The Umbrella Academy Season 2 might even follow the events of Dallas, the second volume in The Umbrella Academy comic book series, which deals heavily with time travel and Number Five’s involvement in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. Only time will tell what’s in store for the Hargreeves family. Until then, we have the character posters to tide us over. Check out all of the character posters below!